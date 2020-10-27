Being a leader often demands tough decisions. Legislating is rarely cut-and-dry, and the people who chose you to be their voice in government demand results.
That requires discernment, consideration and negotiation. It is easy to be a critic and not become a part of the solution. Rigidity is a privilege afforded to those who don’t truly care about getting anything done.
Yes, the bonding bill included some things that caused heartburn for me the same as it did for many of you. But it is irresponsible to say “no” to a bill that delivers on Minnesota’s core infrastructure responsibilities, creates jobs and spurs economic growth.
Farmers and local small business owners are finally getting a major tax break with full conformity to Section 179 of the federal tax code. It sounds boring, but it’s hard to overstate how important this tax cut is for Minnesota’s agricultural economy — especially important to thousands of families in southern Minnesota. Senate Republicans have been fighting for this for over a decade.
Make no mistake, this was probably our last chance to get this important tax cut in for the foreseeable future. It is unprecedented for sure to have a tax provision attached to a bonding bill, but nevertheless, it is a monumental victory to have the House agree to this provision.
The communities of Vernon Center and Waldorf deserve the support provided by the bonding bill. Waldorf is crippled by a 72-year-old water infrastructure that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues to cite for violations. Vernon Center is desperate to replace their water systems, storm sewers and distribution.
Both communities, like hundreds around the state, need the support of this bonding bill. They are unable to afford these important projects on their own; they are too small and lack the tax base.
A “no” vote is tantamount to turning our backs on these residents. Everyone deserves and has the right to clean, reliable and affordable water.
The bill includes $84 million for state road construction, as well as $70 million for local road improvements and $30 million for local bridge funding for small communities — especially in Greater Minnesota.
For the region, other notable investments that our communities will utilize are $8 million for Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Program, $15 million for flood hazard mitigation, $5 million for township road improvement, and $3 million for safe routes to school infrastructure improvements. And the largest investment of $269 million was made to the Public Facilities Authority for that critical necessity — clean water.
Yes, there are some projects that we wish were not included. And if Republicans controlled every branch of government, those projects would be removed. But the reality is that we have a divided government. This a bonding bill that represents the entire state. We did our best to deliver victories on our conservative priorities — core infrastructure, jobs, and economic growth.
I am grateful for Sen. Nick Frentz and the other 63 senators who joined me in supporting our districts and the state.
Governing is about choosing priorities and then working to make those priorities a reality. The people we serve expect us to address the big problems families are facing. They expect us to deliver results. For me, that means working and negotiating using conservative principles to maximize government’s value for the people I represent.
I voted yes because the downsides were worth the benefit it would bring to small communities who badly need help — communities like Vernon Center, Waldorf and Fairmont, and hundreds more just like them all across the state.
We can’t turn our back on them when in many cases the health of the community and their residents are on the line.
Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, represents District 23.
