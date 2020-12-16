I write this call to anyone in a position to teach the public about the U.S.-Dakota War — school faculty, professors, journalists, historical-society representatives, and others — to cease and desist publishing, selling, or otherwise disseminating information produced by regional lay historians who uncritically repeat tales of white victimhood from 1862.
Spreading this often decontextualized and misleading information not only seeks to undo cross-racial goodwill created between Dakotas and whites through “reconciliation,” but it promotes a local animus that perpetuates Mankato’s “stigma” as a site historically hostile to Native people (Free Press, Sept. 17, 2012).
Discussing the subject even here risks keeping the stigma alive. However, after years of having American Indian content infused into state literacy standards, the war studied in middle-school history curriculum, and Native teachings incorporated into commemorative activities, the time has come for citizen-educators to meet white-victims rhetoric at the threshold and deny it access to state classrooms, newly published books, newspapers, podiums and gift-shop shelves.
My 2018 article, “A Public Pedagogy of White Victimhood,” evidences the depth of this problem in southern Minnesota. For now, I’ll take Curtis Dahlin’s Dec. 6 My View as a case in point, identifying four elements of what should by now stand as an embarrassing need for a moratorium.
1. White-victims rhetoric indulges in historic white resentment.
As he argues Sibley Park’s name should not be changed because Minnesota’s former first governor, Henry Sibley, carried out “most noble” actions protecting Dakota people in 1862, Dahlin shares sensational claims designed to shock: “If the war were to take place today and the same proportion of people were killed, there would be about 18,000 killed.”
Apparently, today’s Free Press readers are expected to let out a collective “gasp!” at this conjecture, re-enacting white resentment fomented in autumn 1862 when citizens called for 303 to be hanged. As Commissioner of Indian Affairs William Dole put it to President Abraham Lincoln then, “No people were ever more justly exasperated than those of Minnesota; nor did circumstances ever more nearly justify retaliatory and vindictive measures” (St. Paul Press, Dec. 7, 1862). Dahlin hopes readers will linger here: “Try to think of the overpowering call for revenge.”
2. White-victims rhetoric seeks to remedy ignorance, yet it reproduces ignorance.
Early on, Dahlin reveals assumptions about public ignorance: “It is clear to me that some do not know the role which Henry Sibley played in the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 in Minnesota.” His letter may seem to proceed reasonably from there, setting the record straight about Sibley’s “humanitarian” acts.
Across his 18 self-published books, however, Dahlin reveals his efforts to inform as a truth-recovery project devoted to white victimhood. As he states in “Why the Hatred?” (2013), “I owe it to the whites of that time, who suffered such horrible, barbaric, and unnecessarily cruel treatment at the hands of the Dakota,” adding “recovery of truth has often become a casualty in the politically correct world we live in” (pp. 12-13).
In the course of merely repeating the worst atrocity tales he can find from the early sources, many based on hearsay, Dahlin willfully ignores why Dakota akicita sometimes killed in ways whites found uncivilized — to induce hysteria causing settlers to flee so that many white lives could be spared.
3. White-victims rhetoric lays a foundation of Dakota “savagery” for constructing white identity.
Dahlin concocts sensational numbers — 600 whites dead by early October, 1862; 18,000 conceivably killed today — to frame a key line: “some of the killings were very brutal in nature.”
All this serves to enhance Sibley’s profile according to a simplistic binary, Sibley = noble / Dakotas = ignoble. This rhetorical strategy is deeply racist, constructing white identity by debasing the Other.
4. White-victims rhetoric is this region’s frontline of genocide denial.
The Mankato community to whom Dahlin has pitched his argument currently reports a 0.3% American Indian population. Not long ago in human history this was Mni Sota Makoce, a peopled land where no whites resided.
Concerning Sibley’s role, professional historians have long integrated troubling facts ignored by Dahlin, leading to more realistic portraits of Sibley at the time in question. Retired Southwestern College historian David Nichols (1978) once wrote this: “The man who had profited from Indians in trade and politics now reaped new rewards by killing large numbers of them” (p. 88).
The fact that white people died in 1862 should be taught. White-victims rhetoric offers an irresponsible means of doing it. It should stop.
Rick Lybeck is an assistant professor of education at Minnesota State University. He has a book due out this month by Palgrave Macmillan: Critical Social Justice Education and the Assault on Truth in White Public Pedagogy: The U.S.-Dakota War Re-Examined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.