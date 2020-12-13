Recent Free Press articles and letters to the editor concerning the suggested renaming of Sibley Park show there is a need for more information about the park’s history.
The essentially worthless Wikipedia article on Sibley Park includes the claim that it was named for Henry Hastings Sibley because he was Minnesota’s first state governor (1859-61).
Actually, the park was named for Sibley Mound. The naming of Sibley Mound predated Mankato’s founding in February, 1852 when approval of the July, 1851 Dakota cession Treaty of Traverse des Sioux was pending in the U.S. Senate.
When Minnesota Territory was created by Congress in 1849 only about 5,000 square miles of land between the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers had been ceded by the easternmost Dakota and Ojibwe Indians. Territorial officials, believing that further Indian land cessions were essential to Minnesota’s growth and the achievement of statehood, promoted the acquisition of Dakota lands west of the Mississippi.
The campaign to acquire the “Suland” south of St. Paul was heavily promoted by James Madison Goodhue, the owner and editor of the Minnesota Pioneer (St. Paul), Minnesota’s first newspaper. In 1850 he was the leading organizer and publicist of Minnesota River steamboat excursions.
The third excursion on the Yankee was the first to reach and pass the Sibley Mound site. Goodhue called it the “Blue Earth Mound” and told of an unnamed French Canadian man who lived in a cabin atop it. (For Goodhue’s account of the excursion see Minnesota Pioneer, Aug. 1, 1850.)
During the nearly 18 months from the Yankee excursion and the claiming of the Mankato townsite the mound was named Sibley Mound. William W. Paddock, a member of Parson King Johnson’s claiming party and later a Mankato businessman, recalled that Sibley Mound was well known in St. Paul by that name before Johnson left there. (Mankato Free Press, Jan. 28, 1898, p. 1: For Paddock’s business career, see: Mankato: Its First Fifty Years, 1852-1902 (Mankato: Free Press Printing Co., 1903) 279-80.
Over the years successive generations of Mankatoans have been treated to the local legend that Sibley Mound was so named because Sibley had once had a fur trading post there. There is no evidence for that assertion.
During Sibley’s time as a fur trade entrepreneur (primarily 1834-49) the trade was declining, not expanding. Furthermore, the Sibley partnership had a significant post at nearby Traverse des Sioux, which served the needs of local Dakota including Chief Sleepy Eye’s village at Swan Lake.
There were no Dakotas living in the immediate mound vicinity. Sibley, himself, never claimed to have a trading post at the mound. On Nov. 12, 1862, when he was commanding Camp Lincoln, which was located in the wedding kiosk-lily pond-headquarters building section of today’s Sibley Park, he wrote to his wife: “... my camp is pitched very near an eminence which is known as Sibley’s Mound from the fact that it was embraced in a land claim made for me, and without my knowledge several years since, but the claim was subsequently jumped by other parties as I never bothered myself about it.”
(This quote with a citation to its location in the Sibley Papers was first published in William E. Lass, “Rediscovering Camp Lincoln,” Minnesota’s Heritage {July 2012}. The only scholarly biography of Sibley is Rhoda R. Gilman, Henry Hastings Sibley: Divided Heart {St. Paul: Minnesota Historical Society Press, 2004})
On July 26, 1887, Mankato held a special election on the propositions to issue city bonds to fund the creation of municipal parks, extend the city sewer system and construct additional water mains. When it reported that voters approved the parks and sewer proposals the Free Press noted that: “Especially have the citizens of Mankato reasons to congratulate themselves over the fact that we are to have set apart and dedicated to park purposes two such beautiful plats of ground as Sibley Mound and Germania Park.” (July, 29, 1887, p. 2)
At the council’s Oct. 6, 1887, meeting, its recorder noted that most of the mound had been purchased. In 1901 another four acres that included the remainder of the mound and enough land to create a driveway around it was purchased. (Minutes book of Mankato City Council in Blue Earth County Historical Society; Free Press, Sept. 7, 1901, p. 3)
The Sibley Park name seems to have evolved by common usage rather than a formal council action. But it is clear that it was named for Sibley Mound, which has a long tradition in terms of Mankato’s establishment and development.
William E. Lass is professor emeritus of history at Minnesota State University. He has written extensively about Minnesota history and has recently completed a book on the history of Minnesota State University. He lives in Mankato.
