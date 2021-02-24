It has taken a coronavirus pandemic to expose the sickness of our health-care system.
Early on in the pandemic we found there was no stockpile of personal protective equipment, ventilators or critical items needed for testing. Our supply chain for critical materials runs through foreign countries, with few essential items made in the United States. With no infrastructure to respond or centralized coordination, states and hospitals found themselves competing with each other for PPE and other critical materials needed for testing. I thought we “were all in this together”!
COVID-19 disproportionately affected racial and ethnic minorities, often essential workers with higher exposure to the virus, low-wage jobs, no health insurance and unequal access to health care. They also have less access to testing and have higher rates of underlying medical conditions, making them more vulnerable to death and severe infection.
Prior to COVID-19, 30 million people were uninsured, 44 million were underinsured and 33% went without needed medical care because of costs. Medical bankruptcies were commonplace. With COVID-19, 14 million more people faced losing their health care, since it was job-related and layoffs were coming.
It is time to make the long-needed change to universal health care coverage. Such a system would guarantee everyone access to better health care, leading to a healthier nation with fewer unnecessary deaths.
Medical bankruptcies will be eliminated. The system would promote equality since everyone would receive the same treatment.
According to the Commonwealth Fund 2017 publication, the United States ranked last out of 11 industrialized countries — the other being Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, France, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom — in access, efficiency, equity and health-care outcomes. The other 10 all have some form of universal health care.
We spend twice as much on health care and have worse outcomes. Thirty-three percent of U.S. adults go without recommended care, do not see a doctor when sick, or fail to fill a prescription because of cost. Only 7 to 8 percent of people in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden experience these problems.
The United States has the highest number of preventable deaths under the age 75, when compared to 18 other industrialized countries. The infant mortality rate is nearly double the rate in 13 other major countries.
Medicare for All, a single-payer, universal health-care system, offers comprehensive, life-saving solutions to our health-care crisis. It would expand the existing Medicare program to cover everyone living in the United States. A single government agency would replace the private insurance companies and provide public financing of health care.
Patients would have their choice of providers. All medically necessary services would be covered, including visits, hospitalization, preventive care, long-term care, mental health, reproductive health, dental, vision, medical supplies, and prescription drugs. Ninety-five percent of people would pay less than they do now and would receive better health care; it’s not free but they would spend less. There’d be no need for a “Go Fund Me” page to pay for necessary medical care.
Insurance companies are an unnecessary middleman. Medicare for All would eliminate health insurance industry profits, marketing costs, and waste while requiring negotiation of drug prices and medical fees, thereby saving $500 billion annually. This is enough to cover all the uninsured and eliminate deductibles, coinsurance, and copays for everyone, saving trillions of dollars. Medicare for All would simply spend money more effectively. Even the best private insurance plans in this country do not cover the comprehensive list of services without any out-of-pocket costs that Medicare For All would.
Under Medicare For All, everyone would have comprehensive benefits and full choice of provider without having to pay perpetually increasing premiums, copays, or deductibles. You would no longer have to deal with changes to your health insurance every year. Seniors would no longer need supplemental insurance to cover aspects of their medical care. You would no longer have to be at the mercy of commercial insurers who suddenly change which hospitals or doctors are in their network.
Medicare for All would make health-care a universal right, and health care would no longer be tied to employment. As a result, no person living in the United States would have to worry about losing their health care when they retire or change jobs.
The COVID-19 crisis has exposed the failures of our health-care system. We can do better. Medicare has been the right solution for seniors. Isn’t it the time to expand it to Medicare for All and extend it to all Americans?
Patty Christensen is a retired registered nurse and a member of Health Care for All Minnesota. She lives in Mankato.
