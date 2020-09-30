When the Welcome Inn opened in 1985 to provide shelter to homeless people, attacks were already a part of its history.
Attempts to block its opening failed, but those same forces were determined to see it shut down as soon as possible. They were almost successful.
But the staff and board of directors played their cards right and kept it open despite the opposition. But it was a close call — the Welcome Inn almost closed during 1986 and 1987. It was Blue Earth County that kept it alive.
The City of Mankato played no role — they were stuck in between. There were prominent business people opposed to the Welcome Inn, but there were also supporters in the business community.
Generally, cities lean toward the chamber of commerce perspective and focus on economic development. Counties administer human services and grapple with poverty and homelessness. How the two coordinate over community needs varies from coast to coast, but homeless people almost always lose.
Only policies at the federal level of government can solve homelessness. Cities and counties confronted with homeless families just fumble on from one year to the next.
The late Lowell Andreas, a resident of Mankato, was one of the Welcome Inn's supporters. His values and wealth allowed him to ignore opponents in the Mankato business community and the chatter of local politics. When the Welcome Inn needed help, he and Nadine Andreas were always there with a significant contribution. Along with Blue Earth County and area churches, they provided crucial support and helped fund the growth of new programs in the 1980s and 1990s.
Significantly, Greater Mankato Area United Way lent their ongoing support in the early 1990s. And they encouraged the growth of new programs.
But, in many ways, the best support came from those who helped Welcome Inn residents with their daily problems — the friendly pharmacist, the business owner who offered a job, and so many others responding to them from a place of deep compassion.
The Welcome Home Transitional Housing Program started in the late 1980s. The program acquired homes in various parts of Mankato to house and support homeless families. The goal was to place families according to need — near West High School, near an elementary school, or closer to employment opportunities. Sadly, the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program used to acquire those homes no longer exists.
Then, permanent supportive housing programs were created. Shelters let people stay for months if necessary. Transitional housing provides a few years of assistance. But supportive housing can be permanent — if the family is committed to building their capacity for self-sufficiency.
Eventually, tenant education and homebuyer education programs were implemented. Despite our society's scorn for homeless people, a nonprofit organization, Partners for Affordable Housing (PAH), successfully created a continuum of housing in Mankato — a shelter for homeless people, transitional programs for those leaving the shelter, and supportive housing programs.
All of them were created to pull individuals and families out of the cycles of homelessness and instability. Each program was a rung on a ladder to help families help themselves.
It was never PAH's goal to address all needs, and the resources have never been available for that. The programs were demonstration projects — to show that local communities could respond to the crisis of increasing homelessness and the downward spiral of support systems for working families in the United States.
We did that together. Staff, board members, program participants serving on the board of directors, and community volunteers, made this local response to homelessness work. During the 1990s, it was the most comprehensive service provider for homeless people in southern Minnesota.
But over time, the relentless attacks took their toll.
When we look at our community's limited response to homelessness in 2020, it is partially rooted in these continuing attacks. The result: the Welcome Inn is now in a smaller building that serves fewer people. Theresa House is also in a smaller building that serves fewer people.
With the never-ending help of my partner, I was the one who raised the money to buy the buildings that currently house the Welcome Inn and Teresa House. I worked hard to do that because I know the deck is stacked against large facilities. And the deck is always stacked against the poor and their needs.
Always.
Some people without jobs stayed at the Welcome Inn. But the majority were victims of an economy that betrays people who work for a living and rewards those who shuffle money around.
Welfare reform was enacted during the 1990s, so there are very few capable adults receiving any sort of assistance unless they are working or looking for work. Yet most people use the word "welfare" as a smear — an insult. They don't understand what social scientists refer to as structural inequality.
Housing is the best example of structural inequality — the social structures making the poor poorer and the rich richer. We ration subsidies for the poor. You apply and wait. Many people never get off the waiting list — they die without ever receiving a housing subsidy. There are never enough funds in the federal budget to address the overwhelming need for housing assistance to low-income people.
Welfare for the rich, however, is written into tax laws that no one understands. Tax deductions that are, in fact, housing subsidies to upper-income families have exceeded housing subsidies for low-income families since the drastic budget cuts implemented by Ronald Reagan in the early 1980s.
We have housing "welfare" for people who own mansions and Mac-mansions while low-income families sit on a waiting list.
Worse, there are few limits placed on subsidies to the rich — there is no budget cap. And with the new tax law, the mortgage interest deduction for mansions is even more exclusive than before.
Between 2018 and 2022, the mortgage interest deduction will cost the American people $163 billion in lost federal tax revenues.
That is roughly equal to federal housing subsidies for low-income people: They are in the range of $40 billion each year — or about $160 billion over four years.
Widespread homelessness is a policy choice our nation has made. We could solve it tomorrow if we decreased housing subsidies for the wealthy and increased funding to programs serving the poor.
In the meantime, every single day, shelters turn homeless families away due to a lack of space and resources.
Keith Luebke co-directed the Welcome Inn during the late 1980s, was executive director of Partners for Affordable Housing from 1997 to 2006 and was director of the Multi-County Housing Authority for four years. He is currently retired.
