When news reached me that the estate of Dr. Seuss had decided to cease publication of six of his books, I had one question: Which books are we talking about?
I hoped to see one particular title on the list, and sure enough, there it was — “If I Ran the Zoo.” I couldn’t have been more pleased to learn that a book I once loved was going out of print.
My relationship to “If I Ran the Zoo” spans more than 40 years. I was in first grade when a librarian read the book aloud to my class. I recall that she had the rapt attention of the 20-some kids, that the story hooked us early and held us all the way.
Looking back, it’s easy to see why my classmates and I liked it so much. In “If I Ran the Zoo,” Dr. Seuss tapped into some core frustrations of childhood — the lack of control over your own time, the feeling that you never get to decide how things should be, the fact that you are almost always under the thumb of some authority, and the sense that those authorities don’t really understand what’s fun and what’s not.
“If I Ran the Zoo” amounted to a daydream in which the narrator, young Gerald McGrew, described how he would turn a “pretty good zoo” into an astounding, amazing place, beginning by opening the cages and releasing the animals you could see “in just any old zoo” and progressing through a worldwide journey in search of Seussian beasts like a ten-footed lion, an “Elephant-Cat,” a “Tufted Mazurka” and more.
It had all the markers of more popular and better-known Seuss books — the familiar rhythm and rhyme, the invented words, and the peculiarly intriguing traits of all beasts and machines — but even in the late 1970s, roughly 25 years after its release, it wasn’t a familiar book and wasn’t something many of my peers had at home.
Back then, I wanted to hear the story again and again, and I wondered why our librarian and our teacher didn’t read it to us repeatedly— the way they did with, say, “The Cat in the Hat” or “Green Eggs and Ham.”
As I grew up, details of the story faded in my memory, but its central idea — the dream of having freedom to reshape my circumstances — stuck with me. I remembered it fondly and thought of it among my favorite picture books. And when I had kids of my own, I eventually went out and bought a copy.
I was excited to share “If I Ran the Zoo” with them, but not far into the story, that feeling was gone. Early in young Mr. McGrew’s journey, I reached this passage: “I’ll hunt in the mountains of Zomba-ma-Tant / With helpers who all wear their eyes at a slant.”
And I was confronted by an illustration that amounted to a visual anti-Asian slur, complete with long mustaches, big-toothed smiles, and the aforementioned slanted eyes (with nary an eyeball).
All parents encounter moments like this. Sometimes you edit on the fly. Sometimes you just skip ahead. We did the latter. Much of what followed seemed benign and amusing in the way I’d remembered.
But then Gerald McGrew ventured to Africa in search of a Tufted Mazurka. All I can say of this illustration is that Dr. Seuss’ depiction of African people could make a Klansman blush. (Don’t believe me? Do a Google search.)
Our copy of “If I Ran the Zoo” would soon begin gathering dust. I was embarrassed that I’d bought the thing and put it in front of my kids. I considered taking it back to the store and asking for a refund. I considered writing to the publisher and urging them to revise the text and rework the art.
Back then, I worked in children’s publishing, and I knew how much writers, illustrators, editors, and designers cared about kids and wanted to make books that were good for all of them. Publishing had (and still has) some real problems, including its overwhelmingly and disproportionately white workforce, but even 10 or 15 years ago, the industry recognized the diversity of its customers and readers and the need to better serve them.
I never did write to Random House Children’s Books, and I never did complain at Barnes and Noble. Eventually we threw the book away and moved on. In time, though, I regretted that inaction. Fortunately, other people have been speaking up, and finally the Seuss estate has responded.
Why are they discontinuing production of these particular books? And why now? Cynics may say they are merely protecting their brand, while optimists may say they are sharpening the focus on Dr. Seuss’ positive messages by cutting away lesser works that undermine those messages.
After my experiences with “If I Ran the Zoo,” I don’t really care why the Seuss estate made the decision. It’s a positive step. I’m grateful for it. And if I ran a publishing company, I’d make something new that understands kids’ daydreams and portrays the world as they wish it to be.
Nick Healy worked for a Mankato-based children’s publisher for 15 years, many of them as editorial director, and he continues to write and edit on a freelance basis.
