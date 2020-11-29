Our local law enforcement officers, specifically our School Resource Officers (SROs), are being bullied by people and situations that are not relevant to our area.
The immigrant community is saying enough is enough. We will not stand silent against those who wish to spread the politics of division.
Recent calls to remove SROs from Mankato Area Public Schools do not reflect the realities we see every day. Our students and our families feel safer because these officers are on the front lines with our young people. They build respect and trust for law enforcement.
They are able to deal with difficult situations before they spill out into the streets. And through their work in our schools they are able to prevent additional crime and violence in our communities.
Officers from Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake have formed great relationships with the minority communities. The political polarization we see across the country, including calls to defund the police, are not consistent with the values we have here. To compare what happens in much larger metropolitan communities is unfair to our residents and to our police.
The outreach these and other officers provide is incredible, including:
• Local law enforcement’s Tapestry Project, which brings together community resource providers, public safety officials, volunteers from the community, and refugees to provide interactive education on areas including housing, public safety, health access and more.
• The annual Cops and Bobbers Program, in which area elementary, middle and high school students go fishing with police officers during summer months.
• North Mankato’s assistance with forming a Somali youth soccer program.
Law enforcement puts their lives on the line for us. Immigrant families in our area fully support these officers on our streets and the SROs in our schools.
As a Black man, as an Islamic-American, as a Somali-American and as a parent, I call upon the School Board and the superintendent to refute the politics of division and continue providing this important resource in our schools.
Harbi Hassan is the board chair and a co-founder of the Mankato Islamic Center.
