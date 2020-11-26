The real divisive ideology (Free Press letter to the editor Nov. 20) is one that believes that hiring one African American woman in a director position at District 77 poses a danger to the students attending Mankato Area Public Schools.
Rest assured, frightened people of Greater Mankato: Even if Stacy Wells, incoming director of communications, was intent on spreading a “divisive ideology,” the leadership of the Mankato Area Public Schools is overwhelmingly white, or members of the dominant caste (refer to Caste by Isabelle Wilkerson); she would be a subordinate voice with little power to realize her “divisive” agenda.
The man at the top, the superintendent, is a member of the dominant caste, and all five members of his cabinet (four men and one woman) are also of the dominant caste (director of student support services, director of administrative services, director of teaching and learning, director of business services and director of community education and recreation). Furthermore, every one of the 20 schools in the district are led by a principal (or similar such title) of the dominant caste.
As far as I can tell, aside from the one black man on the current School Board, with the incoming board having one African American woman and one African American man, the people with the power to promote any agenda, “divisive” or otherwise, are overwhelmingly members of the dominant caste.
Imagine what strength it is going to take to be a Black woman in this system surrounded by the dominant caste.
Perhaps the real fear is that this generation of students will be given a more complete accounting of U.S. history, representing a broad array of the lived experiences and contributions of our forebearers, rather than the skewed version of history that most of us received.
For example, if I had received the real story about the horrors of slavery, the political and economic achievements made by African Americans during Reconstruction, and the reign of white terrorism during the era of Jim Crow, I would not have fallen head over heels in love with the movie Gone With the Wind, re-released in the theaters when I was teenager. My parents and my teachers would have sat me down and set me straight.
That straight talk did not happen. As a matter of fact, despite my many years of social work education, both as a learner and as an educator, it was only in the last decade of my life that I would discover how utterly incomplete my education truly was.
To an important extent, I owe this discovery to Stacy Wells. She, in partnership with Bukata Hayes, executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, co-created Write on Race, to Be Right on Race. This two year-long community journaling initiative, supported and celebrated by many leaders in our community, sparked honest critical conversations.
Divisive? Only if you consider talking about race, racism, white supremacy and the ways that being a member of the dominant caste is advantageous in our society as being divisive.
Perhaps the real fear is that the hiring of one African American woman in a director position in our public schools, will beget the hiring of another African American man or woman, Indigenous person, or other person from a non-dominant caste, into a position of authority.
Members of the dominant caste have a long history in the U .S. of putting people from subordinate groups on notice when they have made the dominant caste uncomfortable and gotten “a little too big for their britches.” Stacy Wells has been publicly put on notice. “Do not rock the boat.” All done in a manner that appears quite benign. But to this reader seems more like a veiled threat. “We are watching.”
This message also puts on notice other nondominant group members, least they dare to speak out and challenge the status quo. You too will be publicly named as a danger to our children, to our community, to our way of life.
We Greater Mankatoans are asked to believe that an African American woman who is the co-founder of a nonprofit organization named Love & Struggle — note the word “love” —poses a danger to our white children. The other co-founder, Bukata Hayes, was just recognized by The Citizens League, a Minnesota nonprofit promoting democracy and governing for the common good, for making a positive difference in our community. We are asked to believe that conversations about racial equity, anti-racism, and social justice are divisive and dangerous.
Yet, there is silence in the face of roving gangs of white men waving Confederate flags and brandishing assault rifles (and other such weapons) for the sole purpose of terrorizing anyone who does not share what is truly a divisive ideology — white nationalism, white supremacy.
“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” — Dr Martin Luther King Jr.
I invite you to join me in welcoming my friend, colleague and teacher Dr. Stacy Wells in her new role as director of communications for the Greater Mankato Area Public Schools. Our community can both handle and benefit from the diversity of ideology that Stacy Wells will bring to the table.
Nancy Fitzsimons Ph.D, MSW, LISW, is a professor of social work at Minnesota State University. She lives in North Mankato.
