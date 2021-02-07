It’s been nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic altered what seems to be every aspect of life. For those of us privileged to work in Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS), the last 11 months has challenged us to think in new ways, tested our patience, and demonstrated that our community’s expectations for high quality education remain unchanged.
I am incredibly proud of our MAPS staff and their continued commitment to providing such quality in really difficult times.
At the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, all schools in MAPS began in hybrid learning. At the elementary level, PreK-5 teachers and staff redesigned classes and schedules and implemented a model that resulted in all students being in school five days a week. In many cases, staff were reassigned to teaching positions they never imagined holding, and school spaces such as gymnasiums and libraries were transformed into traditional classrooms.
The middle and high school hybrid models have most students attending school in person two days a week and attending virtually three days a week.
Throughout the school year, student, family, and staff flexibility has been on full display. Challenges abound, but thus far each group has demonstrated a shared commitment to the greater good.
Except for a five-week distance learning stint in December and January, the elementary “in person every day” model has remained constant. We are confident this model is stable and unlikely to change, in part due to the priority Gov. Tim Walz has placed on keeping elementary students in school.
Along with increased mitigation measures being implemented, the learning model table which sets recommended delivery models based on the county infection rate per 10,000 residents no longer applies to elementary schools. However, it does still apply to middle and high schools.
The continued decline in county infection rates per 10,000 residents give us hope that as the secondary schools return to the hybrid learning model on Feb. 10, students and staff will do so in a safe and healthy state. We continue to work closely with public health officials in Blue Earth and Nicollet County and our health care partners at Mayo Clinic Health System and Mankato Clinic to review local and county data to make informed decisions for our district.
The recent delay in returning secondary schools to hybrid learning has been frustrating to many, including parents, students and MAPS staff. For most MAPS kids, their best learning takes place in school, with their peers, and led by outstanding faculty and staff.
We are looking forward to this happening, and I am thankful to our community partners who have worked collaboratively with us to make decisions based on state guidelines, local data and our shared commitment to ensuring a safe return to school for students as quickly and safely as possible.
I’m proud of the resilience shown by students and staff, and the togetherness that has been demonstrated in so many ways. Challenging times can either unite or divide us, and there are plenty of examples in today’s society where the latter has unfortunately won the day. We are fortunate to live in the greater Mankato area — a community dedicated to leading the way with integrity, respect and in partnership with one another.
Paul Peterson is superintendent of Mankato Area Public Schools.
