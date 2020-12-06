By Curtis Dahlen
I have been following with great interest the discussion about possibly renaming Sibley Park. It is clear to me that some do not know the role which Henry Sibley played in the U.S. — Dakota War of 1862 in Minnesota.
In the summer of 1862, the Dakota were unhappy with their situation for a variety of reasons. Some Dakota were hungry because both fur-bearing and game animals upon which they depended were scarce. The annuity from Washington was late in arriving because of the Civil War, and some Dakota were hungry.
Then, on Aug. 17, four Dakota killed five settlers at Acton in Meeker County. So the Dakota decided to go to war against the whites. The next morning, they attacked the Lower Sioux Agency and settlers in Renville and Brown Counties. They killed 265 whites — men, women and children — on the first day. Only up to six Dakota were killed as the settlers they were attacking were mostly unarmed.
The next day, Gov. Alexander Ramsey appointed Sibley to head up the effort to defeat the Dakota and put a stop to the killing. The force under Sibley fought two battles with the Dakota. The Dakota won the first at Birch Coulie and Sibley won the second at Wood Lake, thus ending the war.
Sibley knew that the whites, including his soldiers, were clamoring for justice, and even revenge as the Dakota had killed 600 whites by that time, and some of the killings were very brutal in nature.
In early October, Sibley learned of and stopped a plot by his soldiers to kill the Dakota who were now his prisoners. In early November, two attacks were made on Dakota prisoners, killing two men and a baby.
Finally, in early December, a white mob attempted to make an attack on the prison at South Bend where the convicted Dakota men were being held prisoner, but they were turned back by Col. Stephen Miller.
So with the threats to kill the Dakota coming at him from all directions, Sibley did a most remarkable thing. He pivoted 180-degrees, going from battling the Dakota to protecting them from his own people. In doing so, he was able to prevent the wholesale slaughter of perhaps a thousand or more. It was indeed a most noble action.
But Sibley knew that he had to take action to bring justice to the Dakota for killing hundreds of whites, or vigilante justice would be meted out.
He established a Military Commission which tried about 400 Dakota warriors. Just over 300 were convicted of capital offenses. President Abraham Lincoln cut the number down to 38, who were hanged at Mankato on December 26, 1862.
While the trials were indeed brief, it was probably the best that could be done at that time and under those circumstances.
Sibley also acted to protect the 1,650 Dakota dependents who he had in custody. He had them escorted to Fort Snelling where they spent the winter protected from revenge-minded whites and fed soldier’s rations, thus preventing their starvation. It was a humanitarian act.
While many Dakota in the camp died from disease that winter, the same thing was happening in the white community. It was a tough time for all.
To put the enormity of the events of 1862 in a form that can be more easily understood, if the war were to take place today and the same proportion of people were killed, there would be about 18,000 killed. Try to think of the overpowering call for revenge. So that is the great challenge which Sibley was facing.
Sibley’s actions to protect the Dakota from revenge-minded whites enabled them to survive, to live for another day, unlike the 600 whites who had been killed by the Dakota. And the Dakota’s surviving meant that they would have many descendants who are living today, thanks to Sibley.
1862 was the most difficult and trying time in Minnesota’s history. But fortunately Sibley was a decent, honorable man who did the best that was possible at that time and under those circumstances. He believed in the rule of law, and adhered to it in spite of the loud call for revenge. While he was not perfect, and none of us are, he rose to the challenge.
Performance and actions during normal times are easy, but it is not easy during a time of crisis. Sibley does not deserve to be tossed on the trash pile of history, so I fervently urge the retention of the name Sibley Park.
Curtis Dahlin is an independent historian who is retired and lives in Roseville. For 19 years, he has been researching, writing and speaking on the U.S. – Dakota War of 1862 in Minnesota. He has 18 self-published books on the subject.
