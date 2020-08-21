Four years ago, just days before the election, Donald Trump held a rally in a Minneapolis airport hangar. There, he criticized trade deals that sent Minnesota jobs overseas. He blasted politicians for not fighting for Minnesota workers. He said he would fight for us like no one else had before.
On Monday, President Trump came back to our state for a rally at the Mankato airport. There, we heard the same message we heard four years ago. Except now, he has a record to judge. And after nearly four years, it’s clear the rhetoric of candidate Trump does not match the actions of President Trump.
Monday’s visit was just his latest attempt to distract from his disastrous record of putting the wealthy and well-connected first and workers and families last.
I’m a union member and have been for 35 years. While union workers have typically voted for Democrats, Trump received the highest vote share among union households for a Republican presidential candidate since 1984.
It’s not surprising why. He sold himself as someone outside the political system, who didn’t owe anything to lobbyists and corporations. He was a businessman who said he knew how to negotiate and secure good trade deals for Minnesotans.
But once he got into office, he pushed aside everything he said during the campaign for policies that favor employers, not employees. His tax cuts helped the wealthy pay a lower tax rate than everyone else — and allowed corporations to buy back stocks to help share prices. He loosened workplace safety rules that kept people safe.
Now Republicans are pushing to include “liability shields” in any coronavirus relief package, which means if an employee is forced to go back to work and gets COVID-19, the employer is not held responsible.
By prioritizing the executives and company owners over the worker, Trump and the Republican Party show us their true colors.
Words and promises are nice during a rally. But when it comes time to make the policies that impact people’s lives, he sides with the same wealthy donors that have always controlled politics — and hurt working families. He campaigns as an outsider, but he governs as the ultimate insider.
Even before the pandemic struck, Trump had already turned his back on workers. In October, the Electrolux plant in St. Cloud closed, putting over 750 people out of work and hurting an entire community. Workers — many of whom voted for the president — pleaded with Trump for help. He could have stepped in to help save the plant, but he didn’t.
On Monday, he talked about how he supposedly built the greatest economy ever — but he didn’t talk about the nearly 302,000 Minnesotans who are still unemployed.
Now, in the midst of the pandemic, more Minnesota businesses are closing; some will never reopen. Parents are struggling to work remotely while taking care of their children. But instead of empathizing with our struggles, the president says COVID-19 will just disappear.
That doesn’t help my union members who are afraid to go to work because they might get sick or who are using their retirement savings to pay the mortgage.
Unions don’t ask for much. We want safe workplaces and the ability to fairly negotiate our compensation. If Trump promised our members everything and then ignored us once in office, we would be disappointed. But he has enacted policies that have actively hurt unions — and businesses across Minnesota — in favor of big corporations.
He isn’t a fighter for the forgotten worker. We’ll remember that when we cast our ballots this fall.
Steve Vaubel is the president of Local Lodge 924 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 77 located in Mankato.
