Thumbs up to Nicollet School Supt. Dennis Morrow for making a potential legal issue a hands-on learning experience.
The school has long held a raffle to raise money to support the high school prom, but because the prom was moved from an offsite venue to the school campus, Morrow started wondering if they were violating a law regarding school raffles. The law in question says school raffles can only be held to send students to activities held at other locations than the school.
The raffle may still be technically legal because the prom is held in a part of the school that is used as a community center.
But to make sure they weren't running afoul of the law, Morrow and other teachers enlisted students to contact local lawmakers. Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said he intends to introduce a law to clear up the language.
Students will track the law as it moves through the next session, giving them a lesson in state government while tracking something that directly affects them.
Chisago comes to town
Thumbs up to the folks who created and performed an award-winning Minneapolis Fringe Festival show for deciding to do an encore performance in their hometown.
"Chisago: The Musical" is a parody of the hit musical "Chicago" done in a sweet, Minnesota-nice way. The show racked up awards for Spirit of the Fringe and Audience Pick and received multiple standing ovations during the summer's Fringe Festival. The cast now is regrouping to do an encore performance at Mankato West High School 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. (Visit merelyplayers.com to purchase tickets in advance.)
You betcha it's great news for the community. You will see lots of red and black plaid, Paul Bunyan, and ya, for sure, hear about weather and hotdish. Put all that together with fishnet stalkings, song, dance and sharp writing, and you have a hit.
Legal health promoted
Thumbs up to the collaboration between the Open Door Health Center and Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services in providing free legal aid to patients getting treated at Open Door.
The service, funded by grants from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation, provides legal assistance to those who might have debt troubles, be victims of domestic violence or have substance abuse or immigration issues.
Program organizers were asked to make a presentation to a workshop for the National Center for Medical Legal Partnership in Washington, D.C. They were met with positive feedback with other groups interested in patterning other programs after the Mankato program.
This is another good example of collaboration and successful partnerships that seem to be part of the Mankato area's DNA.
Punishment, forgiveness
Thumbs up to the guilty verdict this week in the killing of Botham Jean — and to the gesture of forgiveness by the victim's brother to the killer.
It is certainly possible to find the 10-year prison sentence handed to former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger on Thursday too lenient. Considering how eager Texas typically is to employ capital punishment, it is quite likely that were the roles reversed — a black man entering the apartment of a white woman and opening fire — the killer would be in line to be executed.
But that is a separate issue from Brandt Jean, during his victim impact statement, voicing forgiveness for Guyger and asking the judge for permission to hug her, which the judge granted. (She later embraced Guyger herself.)
A prison sentence is the state imposing punishment on a wrongdoer; the younger Jean's action, even in a courtroom, was a personal gesture, arguably one he needed to make to move on with his own life.
We don't doubt the sincerity of Guyger's sorrow and repentance for her actions that fatal evening. She still deserves punishment by the state. And it's OK for her to get forgiveness from her victim's survivors.
