Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. Morning high of 25F with temps falling sharply to near 0. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low -3F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.