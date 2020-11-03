The result of the election is likely to make a good share of America unhappy, but we should consider the values we can agree on and not focus on the divisions that have come to the forefront.
It’s the only way forward. And we can all agree we’d like to see a better America, one that moves forward based on the founding principles of “liberty and justice for all.”
Clearly, how we achieve that looks very different to different people. The degree to which there is division can be measured by the vote tally.
So it’s important to bring us back to the broader principles upon which we can all agree are worth pursuing.
First and foremost, we should agree on the mechanism that gives us democracy: voting. We should all be in favor of a fair, accessible and well-managed voting system governed by laws agreed to by the governed.
We should be in favor of equal rights under the law. That means the color of one’s skin should not determine the level of police scrutiny or arrest. Public safety should be as good in neighborhoods with lower economic standing as it is in those well-to-do places.
America has long billed itself as the land of opportunity where anyone can pursue the American Dream. That’s a high ideal, and one all Americans can embrace. But that means we must create equality of opportunity for all those willing to work hard to achieve their dream. Discrimination in housing, education or the workplace should not be tolerated.
We should all agree that the Bill of Rights must be defended and we should support freedoms of speech, to keep and bear arms, for due process, against unreasonable search and seizure, cruel and unusual punishment, and the other five amendments to the Bill of Rights. We should also agree on supporting the other 16 amendments beyond the Bill of Rights, like the right of 18-year-olds to vote, prohibition of slavery and in support of naturalized citizens.
To these things we must agree in order to keep our status as “one nation indivisible.”
How these principles play out in becoming laws must be decided by the governed, a status we all have equally.
The standing of a democracy should not be judged on how it can sow division, but rather on how it can promote the common good, “insure the domestic tranquility” and “form a more perfect union.”
So however you voted, it’s time for all of us to decide which path we will take forward.
