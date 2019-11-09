Thumbs up to the recipients this week of Mankato’s Livesaving Awards, given by the city to first responders who, as the name implies, saved lives.
One recipient, firefighter Ryan Fitzgerald, was involved in two cardiac emergencies in one 10-hour shift on June 21, and both patients ultimately had full recoveries.
That kind of success is extremely rare. The true survival rate of cardiac arrest — the condition that requires CPR — is about 5%, one in 20 cases. To save two such cases in one shift is remarkable.
Good work by the city’s emergency responders — and by the city to recognize their efforts.
Climate backtrack
Thumbs down to the Trump administration for formally notifying the United Nations that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement. The withdrawal will be complete after a one-year waiting period.
The retreat from taking steps to help slow the pace of climate change is reckless, coming at a time when the proof of man-made climate change and its effects on the globe are clearer every day — from glacial melt to increased wildfires to more severe storms and warming oceans.
In announcing the U.S. would be the only country to withdraw from the pact, which was signed by nearly 200 countries, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a bewildering response, saying the U.S. would work with global partners to “enhance resilience to the impacts of climate change.”
In other words, rather than taking actions known to slow climate change, the U.S. will instead shift to respond to the the devastating effects of climate change.
As in many other areas, the Trump administration has taken the country from being the superpower that leads the way in bettering humanity to one that is weakened on the global stage.
Premature winter
Thumbs down to winter coming unseasonably early this year. Early November is supposed to be the late-fall transition that allows us to brace ourselves for the months of frigid temperatures and snow to come.
Instead we were assaulted with 2-4 inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which wouldn’t have been that big of a deal if it melted in normal 46-degree sunshine the next day or so. Instead, we are being blasted with below-normal temperatures for a long stretch.
Enjoy today’s forecasted 40-something temperatures; they will disappear by Sunday and dip even deeper next week as Monday and Tuesday are supposed to bring highs in the teens. That’s right 17 or 18 degrees, making those sharp fall jackets a foolhardy choice to wear.
It’s nature’s cruel joke to dish out those temperatures so early without enough snow to play in or ice to play upon.
The best we can do is soldier on and haul out the bulkier winter wear and fill up those bird feeders.
Whistleblower protection
Thumbs up to the attorney for the anonymous whistleblower in the White House corruption case for his “cease and desist” letter to President Donald Trump and his attorney, saying the president’s continual call to unlawfully reveal the whistleblower’s identity is endangering his client and his family.
“I am writing out of deep concern that your client, the President of the United States, is engaging in rhetoric and activity that places my client, the Intelligence Community Whistleblower, and their family in physical danger,” wrote Andrew Bakaj to White House counsel Pat Cipollone. The Thursday letter was obtained by CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
Bakaj went on to write in the letter: “I am writing to respectfully request that you counsel your client on the legal and ethical peril in which he is placing himself should anyone be physically harmed as a result of his, or his surrogates’, behavior.”
Thumbs down, once again, to Trump for behavior that has become routinely far below the standards of the office he occupies and far below the standards of our great country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.