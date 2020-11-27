There are many hardships the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought, but missing the crowding and headache of Black Friday shopping melees should not be one of them.
We’re all for customers patronizing local merchants and patronizing them often. But let’s take a rest from the 3 a.m. starts.
Many national retailers including Target, Best Buy, Macy’s and Walmart were closed on Thanksgiving Day. Good for them and good for us. Stores in many states will also face capacity restraints as part of COVID-19 social distancing and mask wearing rules, according to Ball State economist Steve Horwitz, who studies retail trends.
Instead, stores have rolled out special Black Friday deals several weeks ahead of time and have shifted to encouraging customers to order online and then do curbside pickup. It’s a method of shopping much safer than crowded lines where people wait together in pre-dawn hours standing right next to each other.
Retailers are in effect lengthening the holiday shopping season and that may give customers more time to secure the deals they’re looking for, Horwitz says.
We hope it’s one of those shopping trends that stays long after COVID has been put down and vaccines become available. Wouldn’t shopping be all the more enjoyable without fighting big crowds and rude people?
While Minnesota has determined COVID is not a significant threat in a retail store, the state has opened up stores to 100 percent of capacity, with the caveat of social distancing and mandatory mask wearing.
And while gatherings outside your household are now discouraged as COVID cases spike, eventually there will be a day we can spend with friends and family shopping casually and peacefully and gathering hopefully.
