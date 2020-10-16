We can now appreciate the efforts of Republicans and Democrats in the Minnesota Legislature for coming together in the interests of the people of Minnesota to pass a bipartisan, much needed bonding bill that will be a boon to the Minnesota jobs and the economy.
We’ve been loud and frequent critics of the Minnesota GOP, and now it is time to credit them with coming together for a compromise bill. Of course, we’ve always favored what Minnesota Democrats were trying to do with the bonding bill, and they deserve as much, if not more, credit than the GOP.
DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman by all accounts made great efforts to work with the GOP minority. She only needed six GOP votes, and it’s a testament to her efforts, she got 25 Republican votes. We give credit to GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka for his efforts to bring along the Senate GOP majority to agree with House Democrats to a bill several weeks ago.
Politics is a tough business these days, made more difficult by outside forces and pressure from the national political parties, who seem more intent on getting a win for the party instead of win for the people. Media must also consider its important role when it takes the bait and writes about controversy instead of cooperation.
So we laud the true public servants of both parties who made this happen. All DFL and GOP local representatives and senators voted in favor of the bill with the exception of Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal.
Those who voted in favor can take pride in getting $7.2 million for riverbank erosion and rescuing a well that provides drinking water to Mankato. They can take credit for $2 million to renovate Caswell Park and help build a fieldhouse. These legislators who voted in favor can finally take heart that the city of Henderson will no longer be flooded every other year, it seems, as it will get $16 million to raise Highway 93 as much as 8 feet.
The residents of Vernon Center and Waldorf can be grateful to these legislators for getting nearly $9 million to fix failing water systems. Farmers will benefit from the good work of these legislators as the Minnesota Valley Regional Railroad farmers rely on will get $10 million for repairs and improvements.
The Minnesota Sex Offender program in St. Peter will get $1.8 million for design work on a needed upgrade. The city of New Ulm will get $300,000 for a beautiful amphitheater in German Park.
Munson can take credit for none of this.
Munson said he worked hard to get the water treatment funds for Vernon Center and Waldorf into the bill, but couldn’t vote for it in the end because his constituents consider lower taxes a higher priority, and he said taxes will need to be raised or expenses cut to pay for the $1.9 billion bill.
No one is planning on raising taxes.
Munson’s reasoning doesn’t hold water, and his no vote is a disservice to those constituents who don’t agree with his often ideologically based votes that seem more geared to politics than people. His constituents should make their views known and hold him accountable at the ballot box.
But we can’t overlook all the good work by local legislators because of one outlier. The $1.9 billion package will do much good for the Mankato region. It will support needed infrastructure and create jobs and economic development.
We see here how bipartisanship can work and we hope Democrats and Republicans join more in the future for the benefit of Minnesotans.
