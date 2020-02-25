For most people the only real thought they give to their water softener is when they’re carrying a heavy bag of salt to it or when it dies and they’re forced to shop for a new one.
Indeed the softener is a simple, utilitarian piece of equipment that doesn’t get a lot of attention. But next time you’re thinking of replacing one, it is worth putting a little more thought and effort into it.
Water softeners, it turns out, are a major source of chloride poisoning in our lakes and rivers, a pollutant that never breaks down or goes away and kills fish and aquatic life.
Salt dumped on roads remains the biggest source of chloride in our waterways, followed by fertilizers, including manure spread on farm fields.
Water softener chloride gets into lakes and rivers after your softener discharges water into the drain and sends it to the wastewater plant and then into lakes and rivers.
State pollution officials are focusing more on educating the public that a more efficient softener will cut down on chloride getting into the environment and save the homeowner a bit of money and some trips lugging heavy bags of salt. And the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency hopes some people think of putting in a better system even if their old one hasn’t died yet.
They note that people who live in cities in certain parts of the state may not even need a water softener because their city-supplied water is already soft enough.
The MPCA is also encouraging cities to create chloride plans and set up incentives to help homeowners buy upgraded equipment. Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, has introduced legislation that would give the MPCA $1 million for grants to help create incentives.
And the state is working with some cities to see if they can soften water better centrally before it is piped to people’s homes. That can be done in a more environmentally friendly way rather than all homes and businesses softening their hard water.
Paying more attention to reducing chloride poisoning on the state, community and individual levels is a worthwhile endeavor in a state with so many valuable water resources.
