Carolyn (Moses) Heiden, 75, of North Mankato, died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at her home. A visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Presbyterian church in Kasota, Minnesota. Carolyn was born August 27, 1945 to Clairon and Anna (Thorson) Moses in Mankato, Minne…