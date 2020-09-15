The pandemic weighs heavily on our civil society. Public frustration continues to grow with the continual sacrifices all have to make. But we should redouble our resolve and stay the course with the responses that are working to stop the spread and get us back to normal.
We need only look to the Dakotas to see what can happen when even a relatively small population ignores social distancing and such proven strategies as mask wearing.
North and South Dakota, neither of which have mask mandates or other COVID restrictions, were ranked the No. 1 and 2 states where the virus is spreading fastest during the last two weeks, according to the Johns Hopkins University virus tracking data. That comes on the heels of the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota, which drew some 400,000 people, and the return to school.
South Dakota has a high positive test rate of near 17 percent, and 1,000 college students at four colleges in the two states have quarantined. The Sturgis rally spawned 300 cases in four states, according to health officials.
While virus cases spiked in the Mankato region two weeks ago after the bulk of college students moved back to town, the cases were down 50 percent last week in the nine-country region. The cases numbers were bound to spike with an influx of 16,000 students, but continued mask wearing, good compliance by people and businesses, and adherence to social distancing has likely help bring that drastic drop in the spread.
Positivity rates in the region remain in the 5 to 10 percent range. Positive tests dropped last week from 8 percent to 5 percent in the region. A mass testing event at Minnesota State University drew only 2.5 percent positives.
Health officials still warn that the amount of spreading from unknown community sources may be coming from family gatherings, such as weddings and funerals. The rate of community spread is still hovering around 30 percent, a rate health officials say can be a precursor to rapid spread that will be more difficult to contain.
So many of the measures Minnesota has put in place are working to reduce the positivity rates and cases. Hospitalization rates have been flat. Battling COVID will not doubt continue to be frustrating and trying, but without continued vigilance, we will only go backward.
