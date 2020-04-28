This week another small step toward a sort of normalcy began after Gov. Tim Walz allowed about 20,000 business to reopen, affecting about 100,000 workers.
The affected businesses are mostly offices and manufacturing plants where there is little to no interaction with customers or the public.
The ability to reopen comes with several safety requirements to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
The newly open businesses can take a cue from the essential businesses that have stayed open through the start of the pandemic. There have been increasing precautions taken at those retail stores, including employees wearing masks and super sanitizing. Some businesses, such as Home Depot, have taken more precautions, limiting the number of customers who can be in the store at one time.
For offices and manufacturing plants where there aren’t a steady stream of customers coming in, the precautions may look slightly different, but the goal of preventing the spread of disease remains the same.
Business owners, managers and employees need to remember that if they are allowed to reopen, they also need to follow the state recommendation that anyone who can work at home should continue to telework.
Many people have craved more social interaction and being around colleagues in an office or plant will be appealing. And others will feel the Midwestern work ethic coaxing them to return to work in person. But neither of those emotions should override the need to stay working at home if it’s possible.
And Minnesotans’ penchant for going to work even when they’re sick is an especially dangerous mindset now.
Under the governor’s latest order, businesses must do health screenings to prevent sick employees from entering the workplace. But the “screenings” don’t require steps such as taking employees’ temperatures. Instead it is more of a reminder for all to pay attention to their own and colleagues’ health — if someone is sniffling, coughing or otherwise feeling ill, they need to go home immediately.
Business owners also are required to create a COVID-19 preparedness plan and post it throughout the workplace, in addition to providing training to employees. It must outline how they will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, including social distancing, employee hygiene and sanitization.
While the governor’s order has specific requirements, it also tries not to add a lot of regulatory burden on businesses already under stress. While businesses are required to do things like create a preparedness plan, they don’t have to file any paperwork with the state. But they will have to make it available if requested.
The state also is encouraging employees and employers to work with each other over any workplace concerns. For example, if an employee doesn’t feel safe returning to work, state officials say they should raise those concerns with their employer before reaching out to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
But the state also gives employers the authority to take disciplinary actions against employees who do not follow safety precautions and put themselves and others at risk.
The rules issued by the state are all common sense precautions that will become standard operating procedures for many months to come for all businesses as they reopen. And even after this pandemic is officially and gratefully behind us, it is likely that most businesses and employees will have a new appreciation for taking reasonable precautions to protect against the spread of disease.
