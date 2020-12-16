There are two pieces of good news coming from the COVID-19 relief bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature: The $242 million is sorely needed by business and workers and a divided Legislature came together to get something done.
The bill strikes a good compromise. Business and their workers will get some relief from the economic pain they’ve endured with pandemic-related shutdowns. It provides $88 million for bars, restaurants, gyms and other venues that show a decline in business of 30 percent or more. It provides another $14 million for movie theaters and convention centers.
Counties will get $114 million to provide grants to businesses that may not have met the 30 percent threshold or other criteria a county decides. The bill also waives some fees and regulations and businesses do not have to apply for the money. They will be selected as eligible via tax records.
Unemployment benefits will be extended another 13 weeks for about 125,000 workers whose benefits were scheduled to run out at the end of the year. The plan will cost about $200 million, and the state will borrow the money for the federal government with almost no interest and favorable payback terms.
Lawmakers said they see the Minnesota relief bill as a bridge to another federal relief bill that is moving slowly through Congress. That bill may also include an extension of unemployment benefits and may provide an extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits.
But the lack of progress on a bill in Congress is exactly the reason Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature needed to come together on a bill. Walz and leadership in the GOP Senate and DFL House can take credit for coming together quickly on a bill. Main Street businesses were were already hurting when Walz closed the bars and restaurants just before Thanksgiving. Many had thrown in the towel of even doing pickup and takeout orders.
It was unfortunate that Republicans had not approved a DFL plan to provide $500 to the very needy Minnesotans on the Minnesota Family Investment Program. That kind of stipend to a needy family can mean the difference between groceries and medicine or keeping a car needed for work running.
Walz is expected to also announce Wednesday whether he will extend the bar and restaurant shutdown after it expires Friday. But places like Kentucky, where there is also a Democratic governor and where COVID-19 rates are still high, have let its month-long order expire.
The GOP-led Senate again voted, along with two former DFLers declared independents, to end Walz’s emergency power, and the House again rejected the idea.
We hope the response going forward to COVID-19 economic and public health issues can be decided in a bipartisan fashion. Minnesota works best when we work together.
