We wrote here Monday about the respect and thanks that health care workers deserve for their efforts during the pandemic.
Indeed, they and other front-line medical responders and emergency workers are due our gratitude and support.
Of course, there are many others who all of us now realize are vital, not just in normal times but especially times like this.
Grocers, who most of us had not fully appreciated in the past, are now seen in a new light. Every day their employees stock store shelves, check people out, and provide the basic food and goods everyone needs.
Their jobs now are not just essential but put them at a higher risk than many of us have to face on a daily basis. Most stores have done what they can to keep employees and the public safer by installing glass dividers on checkout lines, distancing customers, sanitizing checkout counters and touchpads.
But with the inevitable bustle inside grocery stores, obvious risks remain.
Customers in stores appear to appreciate the important work store employees are doing.
A local grocery store customer recently could be overheard telling the cashier checking him out: “You’re an important person these days.”
And customers, facing their own worries and stress, are, for the most part, following the rules, waiting patiently at the X’s taped to the floor to keep people at a distance as they check out of stores.
There are many others in the retail and service sectors who are similarly providing what society needs, including store clerks, janitors, truck drivers, warehouse employees and others.
Beyond the added demands on them at this time, many are among the lower-paid segment of society, making their efforts even more laudable.
While we’ve all cut down on public conversations and interactions for obvious reasons, take a second next time you’re checking out or passing someone stocking shelves to thank them.
