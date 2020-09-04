We support the policy and practice of the Mankato Department of Public Safety and other agencies to monitor business compliance with COVID safety rules and consider soft touch enforcement.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety has been visiting various bars and restaurants to see if customers and staff are complying with state mandated rules like mask wearing and social distancing.
We know not all businesses agree with this enforcement of the policies, but as part of a civil society that grants freedoms and privileges we’re all bound to comply with the rules developed with the oversight of the governed.
Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding crowds are medically proven methods to stop the spread of the virus. Anyone who claims different is short on facts.
An in-depth Free Press report last Sunday showed much compliance with public health policies among patrons of downtown bars. With a few exceptions, bar patrons were complying and seemed informed about the need to stop the spread of the virus, especially among the thousands of college aged people who reports show have the highest infection rates.
Bar owners also seemed to have respect for the efforts of local officers. Mankato police on patrol finding bars out of compliance would simply tell the owners or managers what needed to be corrected and the businesses were in compliance the next time police came around. Police say their goal is to help business owners comply and educate them instead of punish them.
Unfortunately there were a few glaring examples in The Free Press report of the line waiting to get in a downtown establishment, where patrons were right next to each other with some not wearing masks. We hope the managers of that establishment brought the lack of social distancing to the attention of the patrons.
There will always be some non-compliance in these kinds of situations. So far, the way the regulations are being encouraged and enforced seems fair and even-handed, with the goals of keeping everyone safe and healthy and keeping the businesses open in mind.
