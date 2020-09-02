It’s hard to imagine anyone calling for less information in the age of the deadly COVID-19 virus that has operated in mysterious ways.
But apparently some people of influence pushed back against Minnesota Department of Health plans to open a free and rapid testing site at Minnesota State University that begins Wednesday.
Testing plans were delayed as some community leaders worried more testing would only reveal more cases and cause businesses to have to shut down again. There’s always that risk, but there’s more risk in not testing.
Last week the number of new positive COVID tests had increased more than 50 percent in Blue Earth County and were up about 25 percent for the region as a whole. That comes about week after many area college students had returned to class. Health department reports note that the 20-29 age group has the most positive COVID cases.
The Mankato area has become a COVID hotspot, and the Department of Health has implemented a testing procedure for accessible fast testing as it has with other hotspots.
But the health department made clear the results of the testing will not be used to determine the closing of schools or businesses. “The raw number of positive cases will not have a direct impact on whether or not schools and businesses can remain open,” the department said in a new release.
The health department said it will work with local officials to determine what mitigation strategies might be needed going forward.
The ramped up testing will give local officials a baseline for how widespread the coronavirus might be, especially since some people can carry it without ever having symptoms. It will allow local officials to implement the test, trace and isolate strategy for treatment of the pandemic.
The testing will provide the region with a great deal of information that should provide the data that helps develop strategies to help keep schools and businesses open.
