As President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump deal with their coronavirus infections, the sobering reality that the virus knows no limits should give us all motivation to fortify our defenses.
Those defenses include maintaining social distance of 6 feet, washing hands frequently, wearing a mask, and avoiding large crowds where social distancing isn’t possible or will not be practiced.
And while we know the president, a competitive person, used every rhetorical tool to his advantage in a tough campaign, wearing a mask should not be politicized to the point of normalizing the idea that masks are not needed. Trump chided former Vice President Joe Biden at Tuesday’s debate about wearing a mask even when he’s “200 feet” away.
Lives are at stake with the coronavirus, now including the leader of the free world who, at age 74, is more at risk than others.
The chain of events that led to the president’s infection could have been avoided. Social distancing and other practices could have been employed. Trump’s close adviser Hope Hicks had symptoms on the way home from the Duluth rally and was isolated on the plane.
Minnesota congressmen Jim Hagedorn, Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer also traveled with Trump on Air Force One to the Duluth rally. All have been tested and so far no additional positive cases have come up. The top Republicans of the state Legislature, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, also had contact with Trump and were quarantining and getting tested Friday.
About 3,000 supporters stood shoulder to shoulder at Trump’s Duluth rally. Many were not wearing masks. The Minnesota Department of Health rules call for no more than 250 people at events and venues like this. The department said those at the rally should now be tested.
Trump and others attended a fundraiser at the home of Cambria CEO Marty Davis before the Wednesday rally in Duluth. Minnesota political insider and newsletter author Blois Olson told WCCO TV that a photo he saw from the fundraiser showed little or no social distancing, no masks and people singing karaoke and joining arms after Trump left. According to news reports, all guests were tested before being allowed to attend the fundraiser that included about 40 people.
The health department recommendations call for private home indoor gatherings of no more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings of no more than 25.
We wish the president and the first lady a speedy recovery. We hope the gravity of the situation can be more clearly understood by all and that everyone will take more seriously the simple precautions recommended to prevent this deadly virus from spreading.
