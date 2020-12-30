Like tax cuts, stimulus payments to taxpayers are hard to oppose.
So President Donald Trump’s proposal to pass another stimulus bill that would provide $2,000 to single taxpayers and $4,000 to couples within certain incomes sounds like a splendid idea during a global pandemic and decimated economy.
But experts note it would cost $500 billion, increasing further a U.S. budget deficit already at $3.3 trillion, three times its level of just a year ago. In the last year, that deficit has gone from 5 percent of GDP to 18 percent of GDP.
There doesn’t seem to be a great deal of concern about the growing deficit among policymakers, the president or the Federal Reserve for that matter, as interest rates remain near zero.
Only Senate Republicans and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seem concerned about the cost of an additional stimulus bill that would add to the $900 billion bill already passed and signed by the president that will bring taxpayers $600 each.
Trump’s last-minute, surprise proposal seemed more politically driven than policy serious, and we sympathize with congressional leaders who were counting on Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to represent the president’s position. With House Democrats and some Republicans approving the new $2,000 stimulus, Senate Republicans are put in a difficult position of opposing the president or throwing fiscal responsibility to the wind.
Trump has handed the Democrats a win-win with this strategy, and while one cannot easily judge the president’s motives, it seems at least possible this move was one of payback to McConnell for his admission that Joe Biden won the election. Trump threatened Republican Senators Tuesday that they should vote for the $2,000 plan unless they have a “death wish.”
We’re the last ones to say hard-working Americans hammered by a pandemic not of their own making don’t deserve some relief in the context of corporations who’ve been at the trough for years with tax cuts and government subsidies, but a burgeoning of the deficit should give us all a little pause.
These are unprecedented times. Both public health and economic health are at risk. Let’s just not create the need for open heart surgery when a little fiscal medicine will do.
