The bipartisan congressional override of President Donald Trump’s veto of the Defense Authorization Act stands as a repudiation of the president’s last-gasp obstructionism and, we hope, a hint of a Washington that will be less chaotic.
Democrats and Republicans spent months coming to a reasonable compromise on the bill. Once again, the president chose only to participate after the fact.
It looks like members of Congress said: “Enough is enough.” Good for them.
The bill included a 3 percent raise for military personnel and set priorities for U.S. defense strategies around the world, shoring up defenses against threats from China and Russia. It also prevented dangerous troop withdrawals that could come from the whim of a president by allowing for troop withdrawals only if the defense department determines national security will not be threatened.
Trump tried to put non-defense related issues in the bill, including a provision that would repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. Trump wanted to repeal the provision that protected companies like Twitter, Facebook or any other company from liability for third-party comments on their sites. This would have effectively destroyed the business models of Facebook and other social media companies, or any company with a website.
Such a ban was originally struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court and Section 230 has since then allowed not only Facebook and Twitter to flourish but also any company that does business on the internet.
Trump wanted to punish Facebook and others because he said they were “biased” against him.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Facebook and Twitter contain a wide range of user political speech and, to some, don’t control it enough.
In any case, the Defense Authorization Bill was no place to put forth new regulations on internet speech.
Trump also was against the bill because it allowed for the renaming of military bases that honored Confederate leaders. That led Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed to note Trump “is showing more devotion to Confederate base names than to the men and women who defend our nation.”
The override vote carried resounding bipartisan majorities. The Senate vote to override Trump was 81-13, the House vote 322-87.
The message was loud and clear, and a deafening defeat for Trump.
Minnesota Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-5th District) and Tom Emmer (R-6th District) voted to uphold Trump’s veto. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-1st District) did not vote.
We laud the bipartisan override and commend those members of Congress who put our soldiers before party.
