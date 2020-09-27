As we close in on the election, there will be heated debates in our town halls, in our neighborhoods and in our homes.
Our country has never been more divided and so angry debates will run far and wide.
We’ve always believed that a healthy democracy and a representative republic relies on robust debate, but a debate that is civil and based on facts. Indeed, it is the American tradition.
We see that healthy and robust debate tradition crumbling. It crumbles when opposing protesters throw red liquid, spit and shout racial epithets. It crumbles when vehicles are used like weapons aiming to hurt those who would protest or blowing black exhaust in their faces.
It crumbles when name calling becomes a norm of political speech. It crumbles when candidates benefit from an undercurrent of hate, prejudice or racism in their promotional materials that they then take no responsibility for, because of course, it was produced by a third party to which they were not associated.
Our principles of free speech in the great marketplace of ideas are eroded when we make no attempt to verify facts. When we all have our own “facts,” the pillar of democracy crumbles. Our democracy crumbles when we rely on social media and the peer pressure of our social media “friends” for our facts and hold on to those “facts” even when refuted.
We’re too quick to condemn our fellow citizens without first listening and then considering.
And elected leaders take their debates to a level as low as citizens will allow. Even encourage.
We fear the erosion of civil and fair debate will eventually erode our democracy. Tyrants like nothing better than a divided people.
It’s up to each of us in the coming election to reverse this tide of debates for hate and turn instead to those traditions of debating with respect and attention.
If we do that, we can go forward knowing we preserved a tradition that keeps our government operating with the consent of the governed.
