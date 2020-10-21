As the Minnesota GOP announces its campaign for a “Contract to open up Minnesota,” we may want to consider the economic risk such a policy creates.
The economies of Iowa, the Dakotas and other places have continued with great uncertainty despite their governors’ willingness to open their economies, impose few restrictions on movement, require unsafe schools to be opened and shun mask protocols.
A new “misery index” has emerged by adding a state’s COVID positivity rate to its unemployment rate. So far, Minnesota would be winning that battle by far compared to states that “opened up” their economy.
South Dakota would have a whopping 40 percent misery index (36 percent COVID positive and 4 percent unemployment). That means any business you go to in South Dakota, more than a third of the people will have COVID.
Iowa would be at 26 percent (21 percent COVID positive and 5 percent unemployment). Wisconsin would be at 19 percent (13 percent COVID positive and 6 percent unemployment). North Dakota would have 15.5 rate (11 percent positive COVID and 4.5 percent unemployment). Minnesota would be at 12.5 (6.5 percent positive COVID and 6 percent unemployment).
That means any business you go into in Minnesota, more than 9 of 10 likely don’t have COVID.
Even though Iowa has few or little restrictions, it has the second worst misery index. Iowa has no mask requirement, and also requires schools with positivity rates below 15 percent to require in-person learning. It has periodically closed restaurants in certain areas, only to allow them to be open and then require closing again. That has an extremely negative impact on business.
South Dakota however is the poster children of misery with an index of 40 percent, with a positivity rate of 36 percent and an unemployment rate of 4 percent.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds remain steadfast followers of President Donald Trump and take their lead from his reckless behavior with regard to statements and actions about COVID safety. They pledge allegiance to Trump while endangering the people of their state.
The GOP call for a full opening of Minnesota will only cause our misery index to soar, hospitals to be overwhelmed and set businesses far back to the modest gains they have made in a reasonable protective environment the Walz administration has created.
Let’s not forget that Walz has no mandates on schools, but only asks schools consider the local positivity rate and other factors and give parents a choice. Restaurants remain at 50 percent capacity, double the capacity of restaurants in Wisconsin where again openings and closings, mostly due to court rulings, have whipsawed the business community.
The careful and cautious re-opening of businesses this spring and summer has resulted in a solid boost in business, according to Mankato sales and food sales tax numbers.
Republicans argue people should make their own decisions about where to go with their so called “contract,” but we’ve seen what happens in other states to the detriment of all businesses.
Opening the floodgates will open up the hospital gates to rampant and more serious COVID cases and will not be good for public or business health.
