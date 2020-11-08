For four years Americans have been waiting for their country to return to something they recognized, to return to a place that felt like home. Some 75 million of them made sure those hopes came true when they elected Joe Biden to be their next president.
Biden’s election victory speaks to the optimism inherent in the American character. We did not fail it.
You could hear a collective sigh of relief among Americans celebrating Biden’s victory in cities all over America where races and creeds and cultures meet and hope they can live peaceably. There is more optimism that can occur now.
We can now believe there will also be less fear, which is never a good ingredient for “one nation indivisible” and “with liberty and justice for all.”
For the last four years, many Americans awoke every morning with not only fear for the future, but fear that the institutions set up to protect all of us were crumbling. They weren’t crumbling under their own weight, but under the heavy hand of a president who saw the land as his personal empire and “domestic tranquility” as an inconvenient circumstance.
CNN commentator Van Jones gave meaning to that ridding of fear by breaking down crying on the CNN set when the election result was announced. Jones detailed how Blacks, Muslims and others no longer have to worry about going to Walmart facing a racial epithet or doing normal things knowing the leader of the country makes known you’re not wanted.
“It’s easier this morning to be a parent. It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids character matters, to tell them truth matters, being a good person matters,” Jones said through tears.
We believe fear too will be gone from Congress, where decency gave way to vitriol and name-calling. We hope that members of the president’s own party will no longer fear that disagreement will bring condemnation and hate.
For the last four years, our longstanding American principles of equality, fairness, knowledge, use of science and healthy political debate have been decimated.
We believe Joe Biden will turn back all of these evils almost with the flip of a switch because he is a decent person. That’s all it takes. He will bring a new optimism to quell those fears fomented over four years, to give back to Americans a stake in their country and welcome back all those who believe in America as it once was and will soon be again.
