A remarkable report by tech giant Microsoft last week should send a shiver up every American voter’s spine and motivate us all to be vigilant about the information we consider when deciding on the candidates.
The Microsoft report was far more detailed than anything U.S. intelligence agencies have issued. It said the Russian military unit proven to interfere with the 2016 presidential election was at it again, but with a much more stealthy hack against think tanks, consultants and campaign staffs, according to a report by the New York Times.
The Microsoft report said Chinese and Iranian hackers were also hard at work, with China targeting campaign private emails of Biden campaign members.
The Microsoft report also noted the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence unit responsible for the hack and leak of Hillary Clinton’s emails in 2016, was going to great lengths to covers its tracks this year.
But there’s even more to be wary of.
The Treasury Department last week issued sanctions on three Russians and a Ukrainian official for their attempts to influence the election. Since 2014, the group, known as Project Lakhta, traveled to the United States and opened and operated fictitious social media accounts with the aim of sowing discord, inciting civil unrest and polarizing Americans with social media posts on guns, race, immigration and the Confederate flag, according to the Associated Press.
The activity of the Russian effort to influence the 2016 election has been well documented by the Robert Mueller investigation and the bipartisan report recently released by the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Anyone perusing a social media comment section, including The Free Press Facebook page, will have no trouble finding those who would sow discord, incite civil unrest and agitate others on hot-button topics.
Another recent report showed phony accounts run by Russian operatives were alive and well on Facebook. Facebook deleted this year 13 such Russian-based accounts and two Facebook pages it determined were attempting to influence the election. The group was hiring U.S. freelance journalists to write critical articles against Joe Biden. The freelance journalists were unaware they were working for Russian operatives. Shame on them.
A year ago, Facebook, under growing pressure from Congress, deleted 3.2 billion fake accounts on its network.
These fake accounts try to act as legitimate users on Facebook and enter conversations on hot topics and promote division among Americans. It’s become easy, with 45 percent of the U. S. population getting its news from Facebook, and social science research shows people believe their friends on Facebook over a provable fact.
The solutions to avoid being misled by fake social media accounts and actors revolves around getting your news from credible news organizations that vet sources, are held to professional standards of fairness and objectivity and provide their identity and ownership front and center.
