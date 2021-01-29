What appears to be a small, obsessive splinter group of the state Senate Republican caucus has once again raised the issue of implementing additional voting restrictions for Minnesotans.
GOP Sen. Scott Newman, of Hutchinson, is proposing once again that some forms of identification used now for voter verification would not be acceptable. Voting would be limited to only those people who could produce an official Minnesota photo ID.
There are currently six or seven voting requirements in Minnesota, with additional rules if your driver’s license is out of date or you moved. If you are from an immigrant community and can’t come up with a birth certificate, or because you were Black and born in Mississippi in 1932, you’re out of luck when it comes to Minnesota democracy. You likely would not be able to get a photo ID.
And because people of color are more likely to not have official state photo IDs for any number of reasons, more limits on voting amount to disenfranchisement and racism.
There are at least five requirements before one can even register to vote in Minnesota. Then to register, you must have a driver’s license or a Minnesota ID or a Social Security card. So, it’s somewhat duplicative and bureaucratic to require a photo ID twice to be eligible to vote, once when you register and once when you vote.
Unless, of course, you believe in rampant voter fraud, as apparently do Newman and former Secretary of State Mary Kiffmeyer, now chairman of the Senate elections committee.
Despite current misinformation on social media that vote restrictors like to use, there is no evidence of voter fraud in the local, state or national elections. Numerous courts have so ruled in cases where Republicans attempt to have results thrown out.
Minnesota created options for identification to help voters exercise their right to vote if they couldn’t, for example, navigate a driver’s license bureaucracy that, let’s not forget, gets crippled from time to time and doesn’t work.
Minnesota law allows voters to exercise their patriotic duty on Election Day by providing a current utility bill with their name and address that is dated 30 days before the election. If you don’t have your official photo ID yet, you can provide a receipt that one is on the way. You can provide a bank, mortgage statement or credit card receipt that shows your name and address so election judges can make sure you’re in the right precinct.
We’ve never heard of a case where a voter forged a cable bill to be someone else so they could vote.
What have all these voting rights options led to? Rampant fraud? No, they’ve led to Minnesota having the highest voter turnout in the United States, near 80 percent in the last election.
Newman and Kiffmeyer should retire their tiresome efforts to restrict Minnesota voting. It’s voter bureaucracy at best, voter suppression at worst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.