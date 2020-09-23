President Donald Trump and his Environmental Protection Agency have about six weeks to keep their promises to farmers on ethanol, which have been broken for the past three years.
While farmers have backed Trump in varying degrees since he took office, their wellspring of patience seems to be running dry. Rightly so.
Trump and his EPA have consistently undercut farmers by granting waivers to the oil industry. The Renewable Fuels Standard has not been enforced as Congress intended. When the courts ruled the administration had no authority over the waivers, the administration did an end run offering, more retroactive waivers and leaving uncertainty about setting a new Renewable Fuels Standard.
The Renewable Fuels Standard has garnered bipartisan support since its inception. It requires a certain blending of ethanol with gasoline, with benefits being cleaner burning fuel and support for corn prices with a market-based approach.
The RFS gives farmers another market for their corn and reduces the reliance on direct government payments to farmers. The ethanol industry was built by farmers and for farmers. Many have risked their own money to build plants and produce ethanol, only to have the government undercut them.
No president in the history of the program has gutted it so extensively. Trump has granted dozens of waivers as a gift to the oil industry, all the while telling farmers to remain patient.
Last week the EPA denied 54 waivers, but critics called that election year window dressing as Trump had previously approved 85 waivers, a number four times the annual average. That action has reduced ethanol production by 4 billion gallons and reduced corn needed to produce the ethanol by 1.4 billion bushels. As a result, corn prices have been at rock bottom levels for months around the $3.30 per bushel mark.
While Congressman Jim Hagedorn, a Trump loyalist, has written letters to the president and communicated with the EPA in what his office describes as numerous efforts to reverse the Trump policy, farmers are still hurting. Trump hasn’t moved significantly at Hagedorn’s numerous urgings. The congressman should reconsider his loyalty to Trump and turn it toward farmers.
Combine already low corn prices with reduced demand for soybeans as part of Trump’s trade war, and farmers face a double whammy of economic pain.
A few weeks ago, the president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association called on Trump and Hagedorn to offer less talk and more action on cutting waivers and supporting expanding the Renewable Fuels Standard as earlier promised.
We hope farmers run out of patience Nov. 3.
