Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.