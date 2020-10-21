It seems like a small concession was made into an overrated big deal when Facebook finally agreed to ban people who deny the Holocaust from its 2.3 billion-person platform.
Last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the platform would ban content that denies or distorts the Holocaust, partly because 1 in 4 Americans between the ages of 18-39 were unsure if the Holocaust was real, was a myth or was exaggerated.
It’s a dubious benchmark and a feeble, late attempt for Facebook to take responsibility for the misinformation and disinformation that appears on its site.
But Jewish groups and civil rights organizations as well as corporate advertisers put pressure on Facebook to change its policy that heretofore revolved around the idea Zuckerberg didn’t want to censor people’s “different views” of the facts.
Facebook will likely feel no financial pain from reducing the falsehoods from its platform. Facebook had $18 billion in advertising revenue for the quarter ending June 30 and a 32% profit margin.
The platform also recently banned content about the QAnon conspiracy theory, and some white supremacist hate and vigilante groups because both have been involved in dangerous, lawless activities.
Facebook had earlier removed fraudulent accounts established by Russia’s Internet Research Agency, the Russian troll farm federal courts indicted for interfering in the 2016 election.
In a related development, Facebook said it would start restricting paid advertisements on its platform that discouraged or spread disinformation on the use of vaccines. Facebook will still allow unpaid comments discouraging vaccines regardless of their truth or falsity.
That’s the problem with Facebook. It has become the biggest platform in the world for the spread of information, but basically takes no care in ensuring such information is accurate.
Consumers and voters cannot expect Facebook to weed out false posts, and therefore must rely on credible news sources like legitimate newspapers and broadcast outlets that provide accountability and accuracy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.