As consumers continue to use the internet to build knowledge, business and leisure, nine out of 10 of them have no choice but to deal with Google.
In the hay days of Republican President Theodore Roosevelt and his trust-busting bravado, Google would be shattered with Roosevelt’s proverbial bat.
Google sounds a lot like Standard Oil of 1904 which owned 91 percent of the oil production and 85 percent of final sales until it was broken up by Roosevelt and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it an illegal monopoly in 1911.
Google secures 90 percent of the global web search business and in turn 90 percent of the searching audience from which it gleans private information at no cost and sells it to digital advertisers that have flocked to the search engine company because most have no other choice.
This doesn’t sound like capitalism.
The U.S. Department of Justice agrees and has filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the tech giant, alleging consumers gain no benefit from Google’s securing of their private information and the company has used its market dominance to limit competition or at least make competing very expensive.
Consumers may not have to pay a fee to use Google or Facebook as they are “free models” but consumers also have no choice to use another search engine that, say, might not require the collection of so much private information. That’s a deal we think the consumer might take.
Google will claim its advertisers are its main customers and not the consumer, and with only about 30 percent of the online advertising market could argue it faces competition from Facebook and Amazon, who each also own about a third.
The anti-trust action by the Department of Justice makes sense and is long overdue. We live in a digital world, where knowledge is power and 90 percent of the people have to go through Google to get that knowledge.
Information is the oil that fuels the 21st century economy. One company should not control 90 percent of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.