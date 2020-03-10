Looking around the Mankato area recently, it appears the handshake is still alive and well, but increasingly people wonder if it’s a wise thing to do amid coronavirus worries.
We’ve been getting a steady diet of advice from health officials about preventing the spread of COVID-19, some of it helpful (stay home if you don’t feel well) some of it embarrassing (adults being told to sing the happy birthday song while washing your hands to ensure you’ve soaped up long enough) and some of it humanly undoable (don’t touch your face).
People are more aware of the dangers of spreading disease and it predates the current coronavirus outbreak. Sheryl Hamilton of Carleton University in Ottawa told Wired magazine that we have a heightened awareness in what she calls the “pandemic culture,” thanks to SARS, deadly flu seasons and other disease outbreaks.
We are, she says, subtly changing the way we interact with one another.
That’s not a bad thing, but it can be tricky terrain to maneuver when it comes to deeply embedded social interactions such as handshakes.
The handshake purportedly goes back centuries when knights extended an open hand to show they weren’t carrying a weapon, and it has become an important sign of showing trust and friendliness when meeting friends and strangers alike.
But the handshake is under siege. Recently German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s attempt to shake hands with the country’s interior minister was rebuffed as he smiled and kept his hand to himself.
There are those trying to come up with alternatives, including the “elbow bump” a maneuver most see as ridiculously awkward and silly. Ditto for the fist bump and the “air kiss.”
And even those alternative greetings get a thumbs down from the worriers at the World Health Organization, who say all of the techniques risk spreading disease because they put you within 1 meter of the other person. We will soon be shouting greetings and trying to carry on a conversation with people from 10 feet away.
As the world works to contain the spread of coronavirus before it truly becomes a dangerous pandemic, taking more precautions in how we interact is a good idea.
But it’s unlikely the handshake will become a victim of this or other diseases. Humans crave physical contact and social rituals that provide it are important to society.
