While Kiwanis Holiday Lights has become a signature event for the Mankato region, we believe the decision of volunteer leaders to cancel the event this year was the right call.
The Kiwanis Holiday Lights committee had been meeting since June to try to come up with a way to offer the event with restrictions on gatherings in Minnesota limited to 250 people. In the end, the logistics could not be ironed out without creating problems that outweighed the potential benefits.
The event draws from 2,000 to 5,000 people a night. Limiting Sibley Park to 250 people at a time would create huge long waiting lines that would likely leave some without a chance to get in before the park closed.
A drive-through-only event also would have increased traffic in the Sibley Park neighborhood by an estimated 50 percent. Already, some area residents cannot get to their homes for two hours on busy nights. And then if people would have ignored the restrictions on foot traffic, organizers would have had to shut the display off, creating more negative consequences for all involved.
Even the setup of the lights calls for thousands of volunteers, many from Minnesota State University and other areas, to work in close proximity to each other. Hot cocoa and snacks in the warming house would have created more challenges.
Had the Kiwanis group moved ahead with these plans, the fallout might have impacted future years of attendance.
In the end, Kiwanis leaders weighed the positives against the negatives and determined that there was simply too much risk.
It’s unfortunate some community members took to social media to criticize the group in some not-so-polite ways. Everyone should keep in mind this large event is all volunteer operated. Kiwanis members and community groups spend thousands of hours of their own time making this wonderful community event happen.
The decision had to be made now as this is the time preparation would normally begin.
We look forward to an even bigger and better Holiday Lights next year, as Kiwanis has vowed to build on past success to celebrate its 10th year.
