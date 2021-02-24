While the effort to attack homelessness in the Mankato region intensified in the last year or so, the demand for service for homeless and housing assistance also continued to grow.
The community has made great progress eliminating a situation where homeless had to endure the harshness of the Minnesota winter during the day by staying at public buildings to keep warm — buildings that were eventually closed down due to the pandemic.
The Salvation Army and Connections Shelter teamed up last year. The Salvation Army switched from an overnight shelter to a daytime one, and Connections expanded its nighttime shelter at a new and more permanent location at the First Presbyterian Church in Mankato.
For the first time in years, the homeless had a place to stay warm, day and night. That’s a laudable milestone.
The Free Press has published in-depth reports on the homeless in the region since November of 2019. We told the stories of people in homeless situations, the efforts to create services and tracked the scope of the problem. As the problem garnered the attention of the community, assistance grew to the point that Connections secured a site at First Presbyterian that can house 30 people a night with COVID restrictions.
And COVID-19 has become the next challenge for the homeless. Homeless and housing calls for services have nearly tripled since the pandemic took hold, according to records by Blue Earth County. In the two years before the pandemic hit, Blue Earth County received about 350 calls annually for housing and homeless services. In the last year, the number has skyrocketed to 1,255. Connections would usually serve 100 individual guests in a year. They’ve already reached that number since October.
Partners for Affordable Housing, which runs the Welcome Inn and Theresa House shelters, said average stays are up from 63 days to 79 days. Many now do not move out after the 90-day limit and the group is allowing longer stays.
And those who provide services to the homeless see real trouble ahead should the pandemic moratorium on evictions be lifted. Thousands more people will likely become homeless.
For policy makers and advocates, keeping the moratorium in place until people get back to work and catch up on their back rent will be the best and possibly easiest action to take. Landlords may need to be compensated like other small businesses.
But there are larger issues to tackle. The region needs another permanent homeless shelter. The need for emergency beds remains high, while transitional housing is also in demand.
Mankato might look to other communities like Duluth, which has provided land for developers to make small homes somewhat like “tiny houses” on smaller lots for $100,000 per unit, far below the average $250,000 cost of a modest single family home.
In St. Cloud, zoning authorities have worked with a local church that constructed a true “tiny house” on its property to provide as temporary shelter for a homeless individual. That cost the church $17,000 to build.
We urge the housing authorities and the community at large to pool resources and brainpower to meet the growing demand for homeless and transitional housing.
The pandemic created even more challenges for the homeless. It will require a vigorous response.
