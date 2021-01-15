There are multiple reasons for Americans to support impeachment for Donald Trump, the most corrupt president in modern times.
A transcript shows the president’s clear incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Five people, including one police officer, died.
The Capitol, the people’s house, was vandalized and desecrated.
Law enforcement officers, who were told to hold off on using firearms, were beaten by rioting insurrectionists with American flags.
Watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEGthdTzedk.
Insurrectionists had radios with a premeditated plan to “take the building.”
Insurrectionists knew the location of private offices of members of Congress and the parliamentarian, where the Electoral ballots were stored. This suggests they had help from insiders, possibly opposition members of Congress, otherwise known as traitors.
Wednesday’s impeachment vote was the most bipartisan such vote in history, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats.
The president showed no sincere remorse, praising insurrectionists after the event and then posting phony taped statements that feigned remorse.
Republicans in Congress, who enabled Trump’s four years of divisiveness, called for “unity” in the most hypocritical statements ever given by members of Congress.
Those Trump supporters who still believe in the lies of a stolen election should consider why they believe in these things without evidence. To date, no one has been able to provide credible evidence that the election wasn’t conducted fairly. There is no evidence.
Evidence is not equivalent to a demagogue telling you it’s so. Evidence comes from independent discovery and stands up against political lies.
Trump should be convicted by the Senate and be banned from ever running for office again. The punishment fits the crime and evidence comes in extensive videos, photos and real time streaming.
We’ll let Republicans who courageously voted for impeachment make our closing argument.
Adam Kinzinger, Republican of Illinois and an Air Force veteran who is in his sixth term, said there was “no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection.’’ Trump, he said, “used his position in the executive” branch to attack the legislative branch.
Jaime Herrera Beutler, in her sixth term representing southwestern Washington, said while many GOP lawmakers feared Trump, “truth sets us free from fear.’’
Herrera Beutler said: “My vote to impeach a sitting president is not a fear-based decision. I am not choosing a side. I’m choosing truth; it’s the only way to defeat fear.’’
Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and third ranking member of the Republican House Caucus:
“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”
