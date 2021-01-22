A Generation Z poet, a baby boomer rock star, a country-western Gen X crooner and everyone in between set the narrative for President Joe Biden’s inauguration that rightly directed attention to American workers.
Teachers, nurses and delivery drivers had special roles in the evening broadcast inauguration celebration to introduce themselves, and the star-studded lineup at an inaugural celebration concert-turned narrative offered powerful messages in song and word of unity and remembrance of who we are as Americans.
Bruce Springsteen led off with his ballad “The Land of Hope and Dreams” with Jon Bon Jovi doing a poignant rendition of the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” with the backdrop of the Miami sun suddenly peeking through the clouds. A Seattle teacher whose online learning lessons went viral introduced the Seattle-based band Foo Fighters who dedicated the song “Times Like These” to teachers.
The inaugural wasn’t about Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, nor even about the sacred office of president, but it was about the American people and duly recognized unsung heroes from coast to coast.
The series of events and performances including a historic fireworks show as the finale offered a powerful statement of tone for the Biden presidency.
Earlier in the day, Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, wasted no time offering the first press briefing, which she committed to having every day, a stark contrast to President Donald Trump who insulted and threatened the press and had very few briefings. Psaki committed to telling the “truth even when it hurts.” Although we know “the truth” means different things to journalists and press secretaries, at least the Biden administration can be held to a standard it articulated itself.
The unity theme of the inauguration came through in Biden’s inaugural address, and other themes played out thereafter, whether it was Tom Hanks’ narration of the evening concert or the virtual singalong Demi Lovato conducted with all of the unsung heroes across the country to the song “Lovely Day.”
And Americans are heaving a collective sigh of relief that our country and our politics can return to something resembling normal. And civil. And peaceful.
