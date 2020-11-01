A cascading number of troubling court rulings casts doubt on the institution of an independent judiciary born of our Constitution and nurtured by our patriotism.
But the nurturing has turned to neglect and the risks of partisan toxicity loom large as a judicial appointment process has been subjugated not to the will of the people but the wanton lust for a political spoils system.
Last week’s ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that cast doubt on the counting of legitimate mail-in ballots in Minnesota is only the latest example of the threat to the system of checks and balances. In a 2-1 ruling, with two Republican-appointed judges against one Democrat-appointed judge, the panel suggested that a state court settlement allowing mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrive within a week is not legitimate.
The Minnesota attorney general’s office argued the federal government had no business ruling on state election laws and the courts should hold to the Purcell principle, which holds it is damaging to change an election law so close to an election.
But the partisan federal judges didn’t see it that way. They sent the issue back to the lower court, but ordered the late ballots separated in case further legal action challenges their legitimacy.
Secretary of State Steve Simon than issued an urgent message for voters who had not yet mailed their ballots to turn them in physically lest a late mail arrival invalidate them. Some 400,000 absentee ballots were at that point still outstanding.
All of this could have been avoided had the partisanship of the judiciary not become normalized.
That started with GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who while in the minority procedurally delayed many Obama federal appointees. Harry Reid, then Democratic majority leader, responded with the so-called “nuclear option,” to confirm federal judges with a simple majority.
But when McConnell took the majority back, he not only used the nuclear option but shortened hearing times for judges from 30 hours to 2 hours so Democrats couldn’t delay as Republicans had,and also eliminated the “pink slip,” under which senators exercised a measure of individual control over judges appointed in their states. The result was a plethora of Republican-picked judges now sitting on federal benches for life.
McConnell went further when he changed the rules for approving Supreme Court justices with a simple majority going back to the “nuclear option” in approving judges with a simple majority instead of the less partisan two thirds vote.
The result is a kind of court packing like we have never seen. McConnell and his co-conspirators have pushed through more than 200 federal judges during the Trump administration. Their delaying tactics had Obama leaving office with 100 judge nominees unconfirmed, according to an in-depth report by PBS Frontline.
And in this system, the only check on judges is another judge, who would most likely be a member of the Trump graduating class.
The politicizing of the judiciary is a dark development in the history of American democracy. It represents a serious threat to our system of checks and balances, and we now see it begins to chip away at fundamental rights, like the right to vote.
