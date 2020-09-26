Thumbs down to the lack of leadership that led to the grim milestone of 200,000 Americans dying from COVID-19.
“Nothing more could have been done,” President Donald Trump said this month of the growing pandemic.
To the contrary, a lack of leadership from the White House has made the pandemic worse than it need be.
Trump admitted that early on he knowingly misled the public about the danger of COVID-19. He failed to ensure medical workers had enough protective equipment. He mocked — and continues to mock — safety precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing.
In mid-April Trump said total deaths would be far lower than predicted. “It looks like we’ll be at about a 60,000 mark, which is 40,000 less than the lowest number thought of.”
Now, with the death toll far higher than any other county, the president continues to minimize and ignore the responsibility he has to protect Americans. The lack of leadership continues and at a deadly cost.
Colorful escape
Thumbs up to the arrival of fall color and the visual escape it gives us during these challenging times.
The Department of Natural Resources last week started its annual tracking of the state’s fall transition. The color finder not only lets you see the progression of peak coloration across the state, but it includes a list of state parks and highlights what autumn beauty you can find there.
The information offers us a door to a dazzling welcome escape, even if you just end up watching the leaves turn in your own neighborhood.
To check out the DNR’s fall color finder, go to www.dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html.
Respect the election results
An emphatic thumbs down to President Donald Trump’s repeated hints that he will disregard the results of November’s election if he loses.
One of the many blessings of the American system is the example set by our earliest presidents. George Washington walked away from the office after two terms. John Adams gave up the office after losing his re-election bid. America’s chief executives have long accepted their responsibility to bow to the verdict of the electorate.
Trump, not so much. He has repeatedly declined to commit to honoring the election results, always framing his response around the patently false notion that widespread mail voting is fraudulent. It isn’t.
This president, who so often speaks in envious tones about self-styled “presidents for life” elsewhere, seeks not merely to retain power, but more significant, to delegitimize American democracy. It is yet another example of the damage this president does to our institutions and traditions.
Rural embarrassment
Thumbs down to some residents of outstate Minnesota who caused a door-to-door COVID-19 testing survey to be halted in Minnesota.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has had teams out offering free COVID-19 tests and blood antibody testing to identify prior infections so they can get a better handle on the true prevalence of the coronavirus.
The teams were pulled after multiple incidents in rural Minnesota of residents intimidating surveyors and shouting racial and ethnic slurs at state and federal public health survey teams. In one case a survey team was threatened by three men, including one who had a gun.
People have every right to question how the state has dealt with the pandemic but verbally abusing, throwing racial slurs and threatening people who are offering a free-will test is unconscionable.
The incidents are an embarrassment.
Commented
