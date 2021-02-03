On a beautiful summer night a few years ago, the Mankato Symphony Orchestra was offering a terrific show at Riverfront Park. Then a train horned blared, the metal beast roared by and the music died.
Trains passing a few hundred feet from the stage at Riverfront Park must by federal law sound their horns at every crossing. And it’s not just one toot. Federal law requires a series of repeated blasts in the name of safety.
The Federal Railroad Administration requires locomotive horns be sounded 15-20 seconds before a train reaches a crossing and be in a pattern of two long, one short and one long blast at between 96 and 110 decibels. And the pattern must be repeated until the train reaches the crossing.
Suffice it to say, Mozart will be drowned out. Or even Alice Cooper. According to a University of Michigan study, 110 decibels can be roughly equivalent to the sound of a snowmobile or chainsaw.
The Mankato City Council on Monday seemed mostly in agreement to conduct further study on the cost and desirability of making the city a whistle-free zone. The price tag was estimated between $2.4 million and $3.2 million, depending on how many streets need to be closed or how many additional safety gates would need to be erected.
And the city plans to get the views of residents living near the tracks.
We urge the city to conduct the study with the goal of making the City Center and the surrounding river valley -— where train horns echo for miles — a quiet zone.
Councilmember Karen Foreman seemed to be the only one opposed to the idea, citing the hit to the city budget at a time of likely reduced revenues and higher expenses due to COVID.
But we must also realize the investment of a whistle-free zone as a city and county quality of life amenity. As the pandemic subsides, there will likely be much demand for more and more concerts at Riverfront Park, or the municipal band show at Sibley Park. We believe most concert goers would rather not have a train horn as accompaniment.
A new winery near the tracks and other significant new affordable housing developments would also be adversely affected by proximity to train noise. But a whistle-free zone would bring quiet calm to Mankato and North Mankato neighborhoods near and far.
We’d like to see Mankato blow its own horn as a whistle-free city.
