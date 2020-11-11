Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill’s unprecedented ruling to livestream the George Floyd trial comes as a significant victory for First Amendment rights and transparency in the judicial process.
Cahill ruled in favor of a defense motion for livestreaming the vast majority of the trial, with the exception of private talks between judges and lawyers known as sidebars.
The ruling is significant because for years First Amendment advocates fought for even a small amount of access for cameras in the courts. Current Minnesota court rules now allow cameras only in sentencing hearings, long after trials have been completed. Even then, many restrictions remain.
A few short years ago, the courts began allowing still and video cameras in court sentencing hearings, but judges still had much power to deny petitions for cameras. They would often cite vague reasons, such as justice would not be served if there were cameras in courts, or that they would be distracting or be an invasion of privacy.
Under current rules, all parties to a case must agree to allow cameras, so in this case Cahill’s ruling takes precedence.
The ruling not only nullifies the old restrictive rules in this case, but shows that judges have discretion to allow for full video access to the media and the public. We believe Cahill’s ruling should be expanded to all court hearings and trials.
But his ruling doesn’t go that far. It was written specifically to apply to the Floyd case. The judge determined that given the worldwide interest in the case and the restricted space in the courtroom due to the COVID pandemic, this is the best way to keep the court trial open to the public. And he cited the Sixth Amendment — that defendants have a right to a trial the public can witness so as to ensure a fair administration of justice.
The courtroom and the pandemic will limit direct observation of the trial even to members of Floyd’s family, the judge said. So the livestream is necessary for transparency and access by the media.
Many other states already allow for trials to be broadcast and captured with still photos. Minnesota currently has one of the most restrictive laws in the country.
Attorney General Keith Ellison can appeal Cahill’s ruling, but that would be a mistake and only turn back the clock on court transparency.
Minnesotans and the world deserve to see the judiciary in action in the Floyd case so they can see for themselves whether the courts deliver fair and impartial justice.
We urge the Legislature and state judiciary to open up all such criminal trials in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.