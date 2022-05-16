After years of consideration and planning, area residents will finally get to see how a reworked Riverfront Drive will work in real life. The Mankato City Council last week gave the green light to start the demonstration project within the next month.
The council also approved needed repair projects at the civic center, but wisely chose to send out a new round of bids for work on a youth baseball complex.
For years residents, business owners and city officials have known that Riverfront Drive through the Old Town business district isn’t the best of corridors. Two lanes of traffic in each direction has been efficient in carrying a lot of traffic, relatively quickly — often too quickly.
The large number of vehicles driving fairly fast does not make a great pedestrian experience for people enjoying all of the shops in Old Town, or for people walking to and from the nearby Riverfront Park.
The pilot project will narrow the road and go from four lanes to three lanes — one traffic lane in each direction and a center turn lane to make turning left safer and easier.
The test project will use restriped lanes and temporary landscaping obstacles to redesign the road. There will also be bump-outs and other crossing upgrades.
While it’s agreed that the current road is not good for pedestrians, changing it also brings questions and potential issues.
Because the road carries so much traffic, the narrower road could create something of a bottleneck. Some drivers may move to other nearby streets, creating increased traffic and potential disruptions to other neighborhoods.
But the best way to find out what will happen is to put in the pilot project and find out with real-world driving and pedestrian experiences.
It’s important for the Council to learn if a permanent change — scheduled for 2024 — is feasible, or if something different may be needed.
The Council also moved ahead with necessary projects at the civic center, including a new staircase to a mechanical room, an improvement to the hockey rink ice-making system and a modernization of the air-cooling system.
But the Council did not accept a bid on doing work at the Thomas Park softball complex. The Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association (the Peppers) had been looking forward to the project.
Youth baseball enthusiasts will understandably be disappointed that the work wasn’t approved. But because bids for the work came in about $1 million higher than predicted, the council chose to prepare another call for bids, hoping for a more affordable project.
While the council promised that the project will be done, it is right to be fiscally responsible in pursuit of the project.
