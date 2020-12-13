A seemingly minor dispute between neighbors in North Mankato about the look of a yard offers larger issues to consider, including competing environmental interests and equal application of the law.
A just resolution of the case could reflect well on North Mankato civic life, while an unjust resolution could feed a festering frustration among city residents who would like to promote natural yards and pollinator gardens.
The City Council summoned Edward Borchardt to a hearing last week to discuss and debate his Allan Avenue property, which neighbors described as unkempt and he considers “natural.”
After hearing from three people supporting Borchardt’s approach to landscaping and two neighbors who say they have complained for years, the City Council cited his property as a “nuisance property” but gave him until June 1 to come into compliance with a somewhat vague city ordinance.
Borchardt, a retired Minnesota State University botany professor, prefers a more natural yard, but neighbors described the overgrowth at one point where Borchardt’s home was not visible. North Mankato resident Tom Hagen spoke in favor of Borchardt’s yard at the hearing and noted that he helped the elderly Borchardt clean up parts of his yard.
Trees were cut, bushes were trimmed and yard equipment was stored. Current photographs of the yard show a reasonable effort to tidy up. But neighbors are not satisfied and they argue their property values are negatively affected.
It’s clear Borchardt doesn’t want a finely manicured lawn like typical properties in the neighborhood. And he shouldn’t be forced to have such a lawn via city ordinance or constitutional amendment.
Borchardt’s property rights must be preserved. A reasonable compromise that keeps those rights paramount may be the solution.
The North Mankato ordinance on nuisance properties filled with vagaries, such as a yard being defined as a nuisance if it “unreasonably annoys a considerable number of members of the public.”
And it also says a property is a nuisance if it has an “infestation of the premises by plants, animals and birds.”
Clearly, the ordinance was written without the context of today’s emerging trends in landscaping to be more earth friendly and include pollinator gardens. In fact, the Monarch Watch organization has certified Borchardt’s yard as a “Monarch Waystation.”
Councilwoman Diane Norland and Mayor Mark Dehen are right to suggest a more precise ordinance regarding pollinator gardens. The ambiguity of the nuisance property ordinance also needs to be rectified.
Outdated measures of beauty defined by manicured lawns should carry less weight in an era of environmental awareness than in the past.
Property values are important. We also should remember nature was here first.
