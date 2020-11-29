A cascading wave of bad news has put Minnesota’s crown jewel of urban centers on its heels.
The city of Minneapolis has been faced with a wave of crime exacerbated by the murder of George Floyd and fueled by social, economic and political unrest lying dormant for years. Compound that with the disruption to family and community life that COVID-19 has wrought, and you get a recipe for urban upheaval at best and urban decay at worst.
The solutions aren’t easy, but they are apparent and urgent.
More police officers are needed. The City Council recently approved a $500,000 expenditure for Minneapolis Police to get more officers from Metro Transit and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, but details have yet to be worked out.
Crime has been growing. So far in 2020, 500 people have been wounded by gunfire and 70 have been killed. An additional 70 people have been victims of carjackings in numerous neighborhoods, some in broad daylight. In the past, the carjacking crimes were so rare, the city didn’t keep track of them.
It’s the kind of crime that leaves potential visitors hesitant and fearful to visit Minneapolis.
At the same time the Minneapolis police force has dwindled from 874 officers at the beginning of the year, seven of whom were on leave. A November report in the Star Tribune showed the force was down to 834 officers, with 121 on leave.
There’s plenty of public support for increasing officers in Minneapolis from neighborhood organizations to businesses. A poll by the Downtown Council showed 68 percent favored adding 125 officers to the MPD, and that was taken before the recent increase in violent crime, according to the Star Tribune report.
The George Floyd killing showed the MPD badly needs reform, but efforts to “defund” are the wrong direction. We favor building a healthy, culturally aware officer force that focuses on public safety instead of “law enforcement.” We favor adding social workers, crisis counselors and mental health specialists to that force. We favor reform of how police interact with the various diverse communities in Minneapolis.
The city of Minneapolis is important to all Minnesotans. It’s a mirror to the world of the sensibilities of our great state’s civically engaged and socially conscious citizens. We all do better when Minneapolis does better.
