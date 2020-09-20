Patriotic Americans should be angry about the latest rhetoric from President Donald Trump, who downplayed the brutal legacy of slavery and accused educators of indoctrinating children, saying teaching on racism is divisive.
While the Declaration of Independence vowed “all men are created equal” and given “inalienable rights” by their creator, it wasn’t until 89 years later that slavery was abolished. Not exactly a record of shining equality.
It seems appropriate to pair Trump’s recent rhetoric with a bona fide historical record of slavery from the Library of Congress, which offers a school curriculum on slavery that Trump apparently feels indoctrinates children and shames “whiteness.”
In “Authentic Anecdotes of American Slavery,” gathered from witnesses of slavery, we find the story of an 11-year old slave girl who was whipped to death. When authorities asked to dig up her grave to view the injuries, the slave owner woman found it to be an imposition. When it was determined that’s how she died, the law did not allow for prosecution or even testimony of witnesses, who may have been her mother and father.
Another story talks of slave owners selling young slave girls to white men owners to feed their lust. The anecdote recounts a woman slave owner resisting selling the girl to the man until he pleaded: “Miss G, I must have that girl. I cannot live without her. I pitied him and he offered me a very high price. I pitied the poor fellow, so I sold her to him.”
The Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society published the historical record of these anecdotes in 1838 and offered legal verification should interested parties request them.
In another case, a slave owner allowed his female slaves to have a wedding party. But when authorities found out no white person attended, as was the law, the women were jailed and whipped. The anecdotes tell of the women when “enjoying a little innocent merriment, the police officers rushed in, seized the whole company, and thrust them promiscuously into the cage. In the morning they were all taken out and received a certain number of lashes.”
Another case shows how a white woman raised a black infant given to her by a slave owner until she could not afford a fancy dress and then had her husband sell the 5-year-old for a dress.
The anecdotes are beyond horrific but should offer an uncomfortable context for those who support the president and his dog-whistling racism. There is no acceptable way to downplay slavery.
At an event on the anniversary of the signing the Constitution, Trump criticized racism lessons in the schools.
“There is no more powerful force than a parent’s love for their children — and patriotic moms and dads are going to demand that their children are no longer fed hateful lies about this country,” Trump said.
Trump vows to set up a “1776 Commission” tasked with encouraging teachers to teach “about the miracle of American history.”
The president continued in his anti-historical screed for the education of children.
“American parents are not going to accept indoctrination in our schools, cancel culture at work, or the repression of traditional faith, culture and values in the public square.”
We hope Americans can see history better than the president.
Those Americans who fought the Civil War and defeated slavery had evidence that finally ignited their resolve to end slavery.
It came in the form of a photograph of a former slave who came to be known as “whipped Peter.” It shows multiple scars on the back of a slave who survived a life-threatening beating. It became the most widely circulated photograph of the Civil War and “fueled the fires of abolition,” according to a report by Erin Blakemore at History.com (The History Channel’s website.)
History matters when it comes to slavery and racism. We urge the president and his followers to consider the facts of racism and remove its scourge like the Civil War patriots who took action to remove the scourge of slavery.
