The Mankato area has plenty of advocates for racial justice. Now we need more action.
That was part of the message of a virtual town hall on racial equity Wednesday in Mankato. Leaders from public safety, diversity groups, university students and legislators talked about what enhancing and supporting racial equity should look like in Mankato as the country continues to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.
Leaders say the cause seems more urgent now, despite numerous examples of other people of color killed by police over the last several years that came to light initially it seems with the videotaped beating of Rodney King in 1991. That’s almost 30 years ago, and little progress has been made.
Perhaps the graphic nature of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on a defenseless Floyd as we see him take his last breaths on a video created the outrage that now exists. That’s an unfortunate way to get people motivated about an injustice that has gone on for 400 years.
Nonetheless, we find ourselves in a place where talking about taking action should conclude and taking action is paramount.
What can be done?
If you have power in any organization, you should make it a point to raise the issue and call your colleagues to action and change something in your organization or who you deal with to further the cause of racial justice.
If you have power in government, you should call out the injustices and do things in your power to make changes without a lot of unnecessary political grandstanding. Reshaping police attitudes toward race, and training on cultural awareness and use of force would be good places to start.
If you’re a concerned citizen without much influence in organizations, you should raise your voice, speak out, write letters to the editor and use your purchasing power to reward those who reflect your values.
We must all call out racist attitudes that may remain in the hearts of our friends and families.
We at The Free Press have made it our mission on these pages to call out racial injustice and inequity and we invite our readers to do the same. We invite people of color to tell us their stories of injustice or prejudice they find in our community. We will advocate for solutions.
Mankato Diversity Council Executive Director Bukata Hayes may have said it best at the forum encouraging us to be “bold enough” and “courageous enough” to “do something different than we’ve historically done.”
Now is the time for action.
